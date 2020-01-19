Unbeaten NU Bullpups clinch playoff seat as FEU Baby Tamaraws stay hot

UNBREAKABLE was National University-Nazareth School, using a superb fourth-quarter assault to turn back Adamson, 94-79, and stay immaculate in the UAAP Season 82 boys basketball tournament Sunday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Usual suspects Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, and Terrence Fortea conspired in the Bullpups' telling 12-2 blast that flipped the script from a close 69-66 Bullpups lead with 8:26 left to a commanding 81-68 cushion to break the game wide open.

Fortea pumped 25 points built on seven treys, on top of six assists and four rebounds as NU formally clinched a playoff spot at 9-0.

"Si Terrence naman, kahit naging ganun yung first round, nandun pa rin yung trust namin," said coach Goldwin Monteverde of the sweet-shooting Fortea, who averaged 12.57 points in the first round.

Tamayo also bullied his way to 18 points, seven boards, and two blocks, as his frontcourt partner Quiambao had 16 points on a 7-of-11 shooting, to go with seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals.

Reyland Torres also joined the party with 15 points and eight rebounds.

The win, however, didn't come easy as the Baby Falcons gave everything they had just to pull off the upset.

"Alam naman namin na lalaban ang Adamson, pero buti nung fourth, nakuha ng bigs namin yung rhythm nila," said Monteverde, with NU repeating over Adamson after its 82-60 mauling last November 21.

Leading MVP candidate Jake Figueroa rebounded with a 16-point performance for Adamson, while also collecting nine rebounds, six assists, and three steals.

FEU-Diliman also stretched its win streak to eight, drubbing Ateneo, 67-57.

Patrick Sleat captained the Baby Tamaraws with a double-double of 18 points and 16 boards, while Jorick Bautista added 15 as they stayed at second place at 8-1.

PHOTO: uaap

Chiolo Anonuevo chipped in nine points and 15 rebounds, as Vincent Saldua had eight points and 12 boards in the triumph.

It was the defense which did the trick for FEU, holding Ateneo to just nine points in the fourth quarter, and also won the rebounding battle, 71 to 56.

The Blue Eaglets leaned on Lebron Lopez, who fired 16 points, 16 rebounds, and five rejections in the losing cause.

Forthsky Padrigao once again struggled with his eight points on a 3-of-16 shooting.

Adamson and Ateneo are now tied at fourth place with their identical 4-5 slates.

University of Santo Tomas jumped to solo third place after walloping University of the Philippines Integrated School, 87-63.

Bismarck Lina anchored the attack with his 20 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting, that came with 11 rebounds to push the Tiger Cubs to a 5-4 record.

James Maliwat scored 17 points and Jacob Cortez got 12 for UST.

Ray Torres paced the winless Junior Maroons (0-9) with 25 points.

University of the East also took an 81-68 stunner over De La Salle-Zobel in the day's opener to pull level at 3-6.

Vhoris Marasigan towed the Junior Warriors to back-to-back victories with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Kean Baclaan starred for the Junior Archers with 18 points.

The Scores:

First Game:

UE 81 -- Marasigan 21, Cruz 14, Montecalvo 9, Castillo 8, Montecastro 6, Ortiz 6, Cabili 5, Austria 4, San Juan 3, Pelipel 2, Serrano 2, Caliwag 1, Mara 0, Peralta 0.

DLSZ 68 -- Baclaan 18, Omer 12, Cudiamat 10, Dalisay 7, Reyes 5, Quimado 4, Unisa 4, Del Mundo 3, Melecio 2, Milan 2, Tupas 1, Lawrence 0, Luna 0, Sevilla 0.

Quarters: 16-10, 38-31, 53-48, 81-68.

Second Game:

UST 87 -- Lina 20, Maliwat 17, Cortez 12, Villarez 9, Ascutia 6, Bautista 6, Calivozo 6, Escoto 5, Biag 4, Jalbuena 1, Javier 1, Montemayor 0, Oliva 0, Pabingwat 0.

UPIS 63 -- Torres 25, Gomez de Liano 11, Torculas 9, Dimaculangan 6, Lopez 5, Canillas 4, Cordero 3, Armamento 0, Avinado 0, Morejelo 0, Napalang 0.

Quarters: 29-14, 51-31, 71-53, 87-63.

Third Game:

NU-NS 94 -- Fortea 25, Tamayo 18, Quiambao 16, Torres 15, Alarcon 4, Enriquez 4, Abadiano 3, Abiera 3, Buensalida 2, Laure 2, Tulabut 2, Felicida 0, Mailim 0.

ADAMSON 79 -- Figueroa 16, Erolon 13, Barcelona 12, Hanapi 11, Guarino 10, Dominguez 8, Quinal 5, Abdula 2, Dubouzete 2, Ocangcas 0.

Quarters: 26-18, 47-35, 65-62, 94-79.

Fourth Game:

FEU-DILIMAN 67 -- Sleat 18, Bautista 15, Anonuevo 9, Pasaol 8, Saldua 8, Estacio 6, Libago 2, Padrones 1, Bagunu 0, Buenaventura 0.

ATENEO 57 -- Lopez 16, Jaymalin 8, Lazaro 8, Padrigao 8, G. Salvador 6, Pangilinan 4, M. Salvador 4, Rubiato 2, De Ayre 1, Espinosa 0, Ladimo 0.

Quarters: 14-18, 29-32, 50-48, 67-57.