NU Bullpups, FEU Baby Tamaraws rip foes to book twice-to-beat semis incentives

NATIONAL University-Nazareth School and Far Eastern University-Diliman sealed the twice-to-beat incentives in the UAAP Season 82 Boys' Basketball Tournament at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

The Bullpups dealt University of the East a 124-60 shellacking, while the Baby Tamaraws handed University of the Philippines Integrated School a 115-66 bludgeoning.

Reyland Torres led the romp with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, and four steals while Carl Tamayo also had 17 markers and eight boards as NU rose to 11-0.

Terrence Fortea got 12 points while Harold Alarcon and Kevin Quiambao each uncorked 10 markers.

CJ Austria unloaded 20 points, five rebounds and four steals in the losing cause for the 3-8 UE.

"Binibigay ko credit sa players kasi sila naman nagtatrabaho sa practice. Yun ang gusto namin - makakuha ng twice-to-beat. Hindi mo rin puwede biruin ang Ateneo, UST, Adamson eh kasi malakas din sila," said FEU coach Allan Albano after his team improve to 10-1.

Penny Estacio unleashed 17 points and five assists for FEU while Aeron Bagunu had 16 markers. Chiolo Anonuevo stuffed the stat sheet with six points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, five steals, and a block.

Ateneo High School grabbed a piece of the third spot after squeaking a 79-74 victory over University of Santo Tomas.

Down by four, Rojan Montemayor's putback off a Jethro Escoto missed triple put UST within two, 76-74, with 19.2 seconds remaining before they fouled Blue Eaglet Lebron Lopez, who split his charities.

In the ensuing play with a chance to knot the game, the Tiger Cubs went to Escoto on the left-wing as he fired a trey, but he airballs it as Lopez grabbed the board and made the insurance freebies.

"I told them nung halftime na we need to play like who we are. Buong season, we are doing a great job forcing turnovers, so kung bumalik kami sa who we are, makakabalik kami," said Ateneo coach Reggie Varilla.

Lopez tallied 23 points, 19 in the second half, to go with 12 rebounds as Ateneo tied UST for the third seed with identical 6-5 win-loss records.

Ian Espinosa added 17 markers, eight boards, and four dimes while Forthsky Padrigao chipped in 12 points on a woeful 5-of-19 shooting.

Jacob Cortez delivered 24 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Tiger Cubs while Bismarck Lina dropped 14 markers and 14 boards.

Adamson University arrested its four-game skid after surviving De La Salle-Zobel in overtime, 89-81.

Sharpshooter John Erolon uncorked 20 points built on five triples while Ruzzell Dominguez chalked up 14 markers and 12 rebounds as Adamson raised its record to 5-6.

Jon Cudiamat paced DLSZ with 26 points, John Quimado contributed 14 markers and 10 rebounds while Kean Baclaan was held to a dismal 0-of-17 shooting.



The Scores:

First Game:

NU-NS 124 - Tamayo 17, Torres 17, Fortea 13, Alarcon 10, Quiambao 10, Laure 9, Abadiano 8, Mailim 7, Tulabut 7, Abiera 6, Felicilda 6, Buensalida 4, Enriquez 4, Songcuya 4, Duremdes 2.

UE 60 - Austria 20, Cruz 13, Marasigan 7, Caliwag 4, Montecastro 4, Pelipel 4, Cabili 3, Castillo 3, Mara 2, Ortiz 0, Peralta 0, San Juan 0, Serrano 0, Tan 0.

Quarterscores: 38-13, 64-34, 93-47, 124-60.

Second Game:

AHS 79 - Lopez 23, Espinosa 17, Padrigao 12, Lazaro 8, Salvador G 8, Ladimo 6, De Ayre 3, Salvador M 2, Corral 0, Jaymalin 0, Pangilinan 0

UST 74 - Cortez 24, Lina 14, Montemayor 10, Ascutia 7, Villarez 7, Bugarin 5, Escoto 5, Javier 2, Calivozo 0, Maliwat 0, Salazar 0

Quarterscores: 13-12, 25-32, 57-50, 79-74

Third Game:

FEU-D 115 - Estacio 17, Bagunu 16, Bautista 12, Sleat 12, Saldua 11, Mantua 8, Pasaol 7, Anonuevo 6, Basilio 6, Libago 6, Padrones 6, Remogat 6, Fonseca 2, Buenaventura 0, Jimenez 0, San Pablo 0.

UPIS 66 - Torres 22, Gomez de Liano 13, Avinado 9, Torculas 8, Dimaculangan 7, Canillas 3, Armamento 2, Cordero 2, Abreu 0, Lopez 0, Napalang 0, Villarivera 0, Villaverde 0.

Quarterscores: 31-9, 61-29, 93-46, 115-66.

Fourth Game:

AdU 89 - Erolon 20, Dominguez 14, Figueroa 13, Guarino 11, Quinal 11, Barcelona 6, Tulabut 4, Abdulla 3, Dubouzete 3, Cosal 2, Gonzaga 2, Hanapi 0, Nitura 0, Ignacio 0, Timbancaya 0.

DLSZ 81 - Cudiamat 26, Quimado 14, Omer 13, Tupas 13, Unisa 7, Baclaan 3, Del Mundo 3, Luna 2, Macasaet 0, Melecio 0, Milan 0, Reyes 0.

Quarterscores: 25-13, 36-33, 58-55, 73-73, 89-81.