Super subs take over as NU Bullpups rout UP to move a win away from sweep

PERFECTION is within reach for National University-Nazareth School as a 113-76 rout of University of the Philippines Integrated School on Sunday moved it a win away from a 14-game elimination sweep of the UAAP Season 82 boys' basketball tournament.

Steve Nash Enriquez tallied 17 points, five rebounds, three steals, and two assists while Terrence Fortea also came off the bench and dropped 17 of his own as the reserves played big to help the Bullpups secure win No. 13 at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

"Masama 'yung laro ng first group namin kaya humabol kami with second and third groups which they did a good job nung first half," said coach Goldwyn Monteverde. "Nakabawi naman 'yung starters namin nung third quarter, tapos tuloy-tuloy na."

Gerry Abadiano added 12 points, six dimes, and two boards, Kevin Quiambao had 10 points and seven boards, and Carl Tamayo had a double-double of his own with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The win allowed NU to inch closer to securing an outright Finals berth, with FEU-Diliman the only team standing on its way.

But Monteverde said that completing the 14-0 run is the least of his priorities.

"Kung makakapag-sweep, okay. Pero kasi kami, kung anong game lang ang lalaruin namin, doon lang kami naka-focus talaga. Hopefully ganoon ang mangyari," he said ahead of Wednesday's big game.

The loss spoiled another huge scoring performance from Jordi Gomez de Liano, who led UPIS with 27 points on 6-of-14 shooting from beyond the arc. He also had three rebounds and three assists as it stayed in the cellar with its 0-13 record.



Ray Torres got 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, while Sean Torculas had 17 points, 22 boards, five assists, and two steals.

FEU-Diliman also stayed hot with an 81-73 win over University of Santo Tomas for its 12th straight victory.

Penny Estacio led the Baby Tamaraws with 19 points and six boards, as Chiolo Anonuevo recorded a double-double of 13 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, and two blocks.

Patrick Sleat also chipped in 13 points and eight boards, while Jorick Bautista collected 10 points, four rebounds, and three dimes as FEU-Diliman rose to 12-1.

Bismarck Lina did his part for the Tiger Cubs with 25 points and 12 rebounds, but that wasn't enough as they fell to a 6-7 slate and faces a must-win situation against De La Salle-Zobel on Wednesday.

Ateneo also clinched a spot in the Final Four with a 79-52 drubbing of DLSZ.

Forthsky Padrigao carried the Blue Eaglets with 19 points, six rebounds, four steals, and three assists, as Lebron Lopez did his share with 17 points, three boards, two dimes, and two blocks to rise to 8-5.

In the other game, Adamson boosted its chances of making it to the semis with a 124-68 rout of University of the East.

The scores:

First Game

NS-NU 113 -- Enriquez 17, Fortea 17, Abadiano 12, Quiambao 10, Tamayo 10, Torres 8, Laure 7, Duremdes 6, Felicilda 6, Mailim 6, Tulabut 6, Alarcon 5, Songcuya 3, Abiera 0.

UPIS 76 -- Gomez de Liano 27, Torres 18, Torculas 17, Dimaculangan 10, Canillas 4, Armamento 0, Avinado 0, Lopez 0.

Quarters: 27-26, 51-42, 84-57, 113-76.

Second Game:

ADAMSON 124 -- Erolon 27, Hanapi 18, Dominguez 17, Guarino 10, Quinal 10, Cosal 9, Barcelona 8, Figueroa 8, Abdulla 5, Nitura 5, Gonzaga 3, Tulabut 3, Dubouzete 0, Ignacio 0, Ocangas 0.

UE 68 -- Austria 22, Montecalvo 10, Montecastro 10, Cruz 8, Marasigan 7, Caliwag 4, Mara 4, Castillo 2, Pelipel 1, Cabili 0, Peralta 0, San Juan 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 33-14, 65-36, 96-53, 124-68.

Third Game:

FEU-D 81 -- Estacio 19, Anonuevo 13, Sleat 13, Bautista 10, Saldua 9, Bagunu 7, Libago 3, Padrones 3, Mantua 2, Pasaol 2, Basilio 0, Buenaventura 0.

UST 73 -- Lina 25, Cortez 15, Escoto 13, Montemayor 9, Villarez 5, Calivozo 3, Bugarin 2, Ascutia 1, Bautista 0, Maliwat 0, Oliva 0, Salazar 0.

Quarters: 15-18, 38-39, 59-57, 81-73.

Fourth Game:

ATENEO 79 -- Padrigao 19, Lopez 17, M. Salvador 8, Ladimo 8, Jaymalin 6, Espinosa 6, Lazaro 4, Corral 3, De Ayre 2, Nieto 2, Rubiato 2, G. Salvador 1, Pangilinan 1, Diaz 0, Felix 0, Santos 0.

DLSZ 52 -- Unisa 14, Tupas 13, Cudiamat 10, Omer 4, Macasaet 4, Del Mundo 3, Quimado 2, Reyes 2, Milan 0, Melecio 0, Luna 0, Villarin 0, Sevilla 0, Lawrence 0, Dalisay 0, Baclaan 0.

Quarters: 21-14, 46-20, 64-34, 79-52.