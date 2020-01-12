NU Bullpups nip Ateneo to stay perfect as Baby Tams, Junior Archers prevail

NU-NAZARETH School fended off a tough challenge from Ateneo to come away with an 81-78 victory to stay unscathed in the UAAP Season 82 boys basketball tournament Sunday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

The Bullpups escaped a gritty Blue Eaglets squad and had to pull through late, with Carl Tamayo's freebies making it a tight three-point lead with 4.8 seconds remaining.

Ateneo still had a chance to force overtime, but Joaquin Jaymalin missed his three-pointer as time expired.

"We really tried to cover the three-points lang kasi we are up by three. Naka-attempt pa rin sila pero buti hindi na-shoot," said coach Goldwin Monteverde.

NU stayed at the top of the standings with its 8-0 record, while also sweeping its season series against Ateneo, which it blasted, 102-71, in their first round duel last December 9.

Terrence Fortea paced the bullpups with 17 points built on four treys, to go with four rebounds, as Kevin Quiambao had 12 points and 11 rebounds, as well as the crucial block on Jaymalin's potential go-ahead bucket in the last 20 seconds.

Ernest Felicilda also stepped up big with his 12 points, seven boards, and four assists as he helped NU erect a 79-72 lead with 2:10 left to play.

The Bullpups looked poised to break the game wide open after staging a 10-0 run in the third quarter to turn a 46-all deadlock to a 56-46 lead and ended the period ahead, 65-57.

However, the Blue Eaglets were just too eager, keeping themselves within striking distance before unraveling late.

Forthsky Padrigao fired 30 points on an 11-of-22 shooting from the field, while also committing eight turnovers for Ateneo.

Lebron Lopez also had 17 points, nine boards, and five blocks, while Josh Lazaro had a double-double with his 10 points and 16 rebounds in the losing cause.

FEU-Diliman also sustained its seven-game win streak with a 67-59 win over Adamson.

Penny Estacio carried the Baby Tamaraws with his 25 points on a 5-of-9 shooting from deep as they improved to a 7-1 card and stay at solo second place.

Chiolo Anonuevo added 12 points, five assists, and four rebounds, while Jorick Bautista had 11 points, three boards, three dimes, and three steals in the victory.

Joshua Barcelona led Adamson with 17 points, while surprise MVP race pacesetter Jake Figueroa was held to just eight.

La Salle-Zobel also escaped a game challenge from University of the Philippines Integrated School, 94-81.

The Junior Archers found themselves trailing, 21-6 early before slowly clawing their way back, dominating the offensive boards, 26 to eight, as they scored 32 second chance points.

John Quimado powered that fightback with his 17 points, 11 rebounds, and two blocks, to compliment Kean Baclaan's 18 points, 12 boards, and five assists.

John Dalisay also added 14 points as DLSZ rose to 3-5.

It spoiled the 29-point performance of Ray Torres, who also added seven rebounds and five assists for the Junior Maroons.

Jordi Gomez de Liano also shot 6-of-8 from deep to rack 20 points, but even that couldn't help UPIS from ending its run of futility to remain at the cellar at 0-8.

Universty of Santo Tomas also used a strong second half surge to drub University of the East, 90-63.

Rojan Montemayor topscored the Tiger Cubs with 19 points, as Bismarck Lina delivered a registered a double-double in the tune of his 13 points and 12 rebounds.

UST moved to joint third place with Ateneo and Adamson, all of whom carry identical 4-4 slates.

Jericho Montecalvo led the 2-6 Junior Warriors with 16 points in the loss.

The Scores:

First Game:

UST 90 -- Montemayor 19, Lina 13, Escoto 12, Cortez 9, Ascutia 7, Villarez 7, Maliwat 6, Bugarin 5, Salazar 4, Biag 2, Calivozo 2, Javier 2, Oliva 2, Bautista 0.

UE 64 -- Montecalvo 16, Cruz 10, Pelipel 9, San Juan 6, Mara 5, Marasigan 5, Montecastro 5, Ortiz 5, Peralta 2, Cabili 0, Caliwag 0, Castillo 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 20-14, 37-32, 66-51, 90-63.

Second Game:

FEU-DILIMAN 67 -- Estacio 25, Anonuevo 12, Bautista 11, Padrones 7, Pasaol 6, Saldua 4, Libago 2, Bagunu 0, Basilio 0, Buenaventura 0, Sleat 0.

ADAMSON 59 -- Barcelona 17, Erolon 13, Figueroa 8, Abdulla 7, Hanapi 5, Nitura 4, Ignacio 2, Tulabut 2, Quinal 1, Dubouzete 0, Ocangcas 0, Timbancaya 0.

Quarters: 22-17, 36-28, 59-43, 67-59.

Third Game:

DLSZ 94 -- Baclaan 18, Quimado 17, Dalisay 14, Macasaet 10, Omer 10, Cudiamat 8, Unisa 7, Tupas 6, Del Mundo 2, Milan 2, Luna 0, Melecio 0, Reyes 0.

UPIS 81 -- Torres 29, Gomez de Liano 20, Torculas 11, Canillas 10, Dimaculangan 9, Jacob 2, Avinado 0, Lopez 0, Morelejo 0.

Quarters: 13-23, 42-45, 70-64, 94-81.

Fourth Game:

NU 81 -- Fortea 17, Felicilda 12, Quiambao 12, Alarcon 9, Abadiano 7, Tamayo 7, Songcuya 5, Buensalida 4, Torres 4, Enriquez 2, Mailim 2, Abiera 0, Laure 0, Tulabut 0.

ATENEO 78 -- Padrigao 30, Lopez 17, Lazaro 10, Jaymalin 9, Ladimo 4, G. Salvador 4, Rubiato 2, Espinosa 1, Pangilinan 1, De Ayre 0, Nieto 0, M. Salvador 0.

Quarters: 21-22, 40-40, 65-57, 81-78.