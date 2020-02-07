Jake Figueroa steals spotlight as he runs away with Juniors MVP award

JAKE Figueroa's magnificent season will see him hoist the MVP trophy high and proud as he ran away with the top individual honor in the UAAP Season 82 boys basketball tournament.

The 6-foot-2 forward was a consistent performer for Adamson, averaging 13.2 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks as the Baby Falcons earned a return trip to the Final Four with their 8-6 card.

Figueroa amassed 73 statistical points (SPs), a full six point ahead of his closest pursuer.

He will be the first Adamson player to be named as the Juniors MVP after Mark Juruena did the feat in 2008 back in Season 71.

Ateneo forwards Josh Lazaro, who amassed 66.79 SPs, and Lebron Lopez, who got 66.21 SPs, finished second and third, respectively.

Lazaro netted 13.3 points, 13.0 boards, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 block for the Blue Eaglets, while Lopez posted 16.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.7 rejections this past year as they towed the Katipunan crew back to the semis.

National University-Nazareth School slotman Kevin Quiambao wound up fourth with his 66.14 SPs after logging 12.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.4 blocks for the undefeated defending champion Bullpups, who are now awaiting their Finals foe.

Aldous Torculas of University of the Philippines Integrated School rounded out the forward-filled top five with his 65.57 SPs after notching 11.6 points and a league-best 15.2 rebounds, to go with 3.5 dimes, 2.3 steals, and 2.3 blocks despite the Junior Maroons only winning one game for the season.

Completing the top 10 are University of Santo Tomas forward Bismarck Lina (65.5 SPs), UPIS swingman Ray Torres (63.29), University of the East scorer Cyrus Austria (60.46), Far Eastern University-Diliman playmaker Penny Estacio (60.36), and Ateneo slasher Forthsky Padrigao (59.64).