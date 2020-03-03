When it rains, it pours as Juniors MVP Jake Figueroa makes most of rookie year

THERE'S really nothing more Jake Figueroa could ask for in his first season in Adamson.

Bursting to the scene and snagging the MVP award out of nowhere, the 6-foot-2 forward truly had a banner year in his first campaign in San Marcelino.

"Masaya lang ako kasi rookie pa lang ako, naipapakita ko na ang talento ko sa basketball," he said.

Figueroa, 17, was without question the main man for Adamson this season, averaging 13.2 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks as he guided his side back to the Final Four.

The Baby Falcons took full advantage of that, toppling three-seed Ateneo in the stepladder semis, 84-75, which was coach Mike Fermin's first career postseason victory.

Even though Adamson could no longer progress to the Finals after bowing to no. 2 FEU-Diliman, 78-65, Figueroa remains grateful for everything that his side achieved this year.

"Di namin akalain na makakarating kami sa Final Four," said the San Fernando, Pampanga native. "Yung ibang team, di nila alam na mas agresibo kami pagdating sa do-or-die."

With Figueroa already proving that he belongs among the best, the challenge now is on how will he sustain this groove for the Baby Falcons.

Yet just like what Fermin has preached to the team, everything starts in practice -- which was exactly the words the soft-spoken weapon is devoting himself to.

"Sabi lang ni coach Mike, nasa ensayo yan. Ipapakita namin sa tournaments na darating yung ginagawa namin sa training. Gagawin lang namin lahat para sa Adamson every game," he said.