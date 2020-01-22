FEU Baby Tamaraws rip UE to book semis spot as NU, UST, Ateneo prevail

FAR Eastern University-Diliman punched its ticket to the Final Four, whipping University of the East, 70-46, for its ninth straight victory in the UAAP Season 82 boys basketball tournament Wednesday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Patrick Sleat led the balanced attack for the Baby Tamaraws with his 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two steals as they pulled away from the Junior Warriors in the second frame.

Engaged in a tight 11-9 lead after the first canto, FEU-Diliman held UE to just four points in the second period to jump to a 26-13 lead and never look back.

Chiolo Anonuevo added nine points, five rebounds, five assists, and five steals, as Aeron Bagunu also had nine points and four boards.

Royce Mantua completed the attack, scoring all of his nine points from downtown as the Baby Tamaraws improved to a 9-1 record.

"Maganda yung defense namin kanina," said coach Allan Albano. "Ang kailangan lang namin iimprove ay yung consistency ng ginagawa namin lalo na malapit na yung playoffs. Yun yung habol namin."

Cyrus Austria carried UE (3-7) with 21 points and 12 rebounds in a losing cause.

National University-Nazareth School also remained unbeaten after 10 games, clobbering De La Salle-Zobel, 100-76.

Kevin Quiambao steered the Bullpups to win no. 10 with his 21 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, and two rejections to move a win away from securing a twice-to-beat advantage.

Terrence Fortea was sizzling with his 20 points, four rebounds, and three steals to set the stage for the rout.

But it was Ernest Felicilda, who got 15 points, five dimes, and four rebounds, and Reyland Torres, who had 12 points and 10 boards, that helped NU zoom ahead with a 26-10 third quarter attack to grab a 78-63 lead entering the payoff period.

The Junior Archers bowed to their second straight defeat, with only Ivan Cudiamat having a good game with his 24 points and five rebounds.

University of Santo Tomas also pulled off a huge 88-80 victory over Adamson to keep itself at solo third place.

Bismarck Lina was all over the court with his season-high 24 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks as the Tiger Cubs improved to 6-4.

Jacob Cortez added 19 points, six boards, four assists, and two steals, as Rojan Montemayor got 12 in the conquest.

The Baby Falcons stayed at fifth place with their 4-6 card as they leaned on John Erolon, who pumped 20 points, three steals, and two assists, and Jake Figueroa, who had a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds.

Ateneo also drubbed University of the Philippines Integrated School, 104-84, in the first game of the day.

John Lazaro anchored the Blue Eaglets with 26 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, and three steals that halted their three-game losing skid.

Joaquin Jaymalin added 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, as Lebron Lopez had 13 points and six boards for Ateneo, which leveled its standing at 5-5.

Ray Torres led the still winless Junior Maroons (0-10) with 26 points in the defeat.

The Scores:

First Game:

ATENEO 104 -- Lazaro 26, Jaymalin 15, Lopez 13, G. Salvador 11, M. Salvador 11, De Ayre 5, Padrigao 5, Diaz 4, Corral 3, Ladimo 3, Nieto 3, Felix 2, Pangilinan 2, Santos 1.

UPIS 84 -- Torres 26, Torculas 13, Canillas 10, Dimaculangan 10, Cordero 9, Armamento 7, Gomez de Liano 5, Avinado 4, Abreu 0, Lopez 0, Morelejo 0.

Quarters: 21-20, 48-44, 77-62, 104-84.

Second Game:

FEU-DILIMAN 70 -- Sleat 10, Anonuevo 9, Bagunu 9, Mantua 9, Saldua 7, Estacio 6, Pasaol 6, Bautista 4, Libago 4, Fonseca 2, Remogat 2, San Pablo 2, Basilio 0, Buenaventura 0, Jimenez 0, Padrones 0.

UE 46 -- Austria 21, Marasigan 6, Cruz 5, Ortiz 4, Castillo 3, Montecastro 3, Mara 2, Serrano 2, Cabili 0, Caliwag 0, Montecalvo 0, Pelipel 0, San Juan 0.

Quarters: 11-9, 26-13, 48-30, 70-46.

Third Game:

UST 88 -- Lina 24, Cortez 19, Montemayor 12, Ascutia 11, Villarez 10, Escoto 7, Bugarin 5, Oliva 0, Calivozo 0, Maliwat 0.

ADAMSON 80 -- Erolon 20, Figueroa 18, Dominguez 13, Quinal 9, Hanapi 8, Barcelona 4, Cosal 2, Dubouzete 2, Guarino 2, Ignacio 2.

Quarters: 21-19, 45-34, 69-60, 88-80.

Fourth Game:

NS-NU 100 -- Quiambao 21, Fortea 20, Felicilda 15, Torres 12, Alarcon 9, Tulabut 9, Abadiano 6, Tamayo 5, Abiera 2, Buensalida 1, Enriquez 0, Mailim 0.

DLSZ 76 -- Cudiamat 24, Dalisay 15, Baclaan 8, Macasaet 8, Luna 4, Quimado 4, Melecio 3, Milan 3, Unisa 3, Omer 2, Tupas 2, Del Mundo 0, Reyes 0, Sevilla 0, Villarin 0.

Quarters: 26-19, 52-53, 78-63, 100-76.