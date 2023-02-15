FEU Baby Tamaraws withstand Pre injury to tame UST Cubs

FAR EASTERN University-Diliman bucked the early departure of VJ Pre to beat University of Santo Tomas, 98-75, and remain on course for a twice-to-beat slot in the Final Four of the UAAP Season 85 high school boys basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre Wednesday.

Pre sprained his ankle with just a minute gone in the game and never returned, but the Baby Tamaraws were able to overcome the rough patch by outscoring the Tiger Cubs, 25-10, in the second period to build a 53-32 halftime lead.

"At least nag-step up yung mga bigs na kapalitan ni VJ," said FEU coach Allan Albano.

Mongcopa steps up for FEU

Kirby Mongcopa played a huge role in the Baby Tamaraws' eighth win with 28 points, six rebounds, five steals, and four assists.

FEU kept within striking distance of titleholder Nazareth School of National University and Adamson University in the three-way race on top.

UST, which dropped to 4-6, failed to capitalize on the result of the first game that would have given the Tiger Cubs solo fourth in the standings.

University of the East weathered a De La Salle-Zobel fightback from 23 points down to fashion out a stunning 82-77 win and snap a four-game slide.

The Junior Archers have now lost two in a row and fell to 4-6.

Vhon Roldan scattered 17 of his 27 points in the first half and had nine rebounds and two steals to lead the Junior Warriors to just their second win in 10 games - good for seventh place.



JP Pangilinan had 29 points, eight boards, five steals, and two assists while Charles Bucsit was the other UST player in double digits with 11 points.



Rhyle Melencio put up massive numbers of 26 points and 20 rebounds for his 10th double-double of the tournament and had five blocks while Kieffer Alas chipped in 22 points, seven boards, and four assists for De La Salle-Zobel.



The scores:



First Game



UE (82) - Roldan 27, Bagro 14, Duque 13, Gatchalian 11, Flores 5, Malonzo 5, De Leon 3, Gragasin 2, V. Reyes 2, Arcega 0, F. Reyes 0, Caldit 0, Morales 0.



DLSZ (77) - Melencio 26, Alas 22, Dimaano 9, San Agustin 9, Melecio 7, Chang 2, John 2, Pabellano 0, Espina 0, Sta. Maria 0, Legaspi 0.



Quarterscores: 27-15, 51-28, 70-54, 82-77

Second Game



FEU-D (98) - Mongcopa 28, Felipe 23, Cabonilas 13, Miranda 10, Pasaol 7, Pascual 5, Daa 5, Salangsang 3, Burgos 2, Pre 2, Cabigting 0, Castillejos 0, Herbito 0.



UST (75) - Pangilinan 29, Bucsit 11, Buenaflor 9, Manding 7, Llemit 5, Zanoria 5, Esteban 4, Tesocan 3, Ayon 2, Jumao-as 0, Velasquez 0.



Quarterscores: 28-22, 53-32, 70-55, 98-75