UNIVERSITY of Santo Tomas leaned on Erika Danganan's heroics to escape De La Salle Zobel, 50-48, on Saturday and reach the finals of the UAAP Season 82 girls basketball tournament at the Paco Arena.

With the game at 48-all, Danganan received the ball at the top of the arc, faked a handoff, and drove to the basket for the Junior Growling Tigresses' game-winner with nine seconds left.

With one final chance to tie or grab the win, a three-pointer from Junior Lady Archers' Luisa Dela Paz was blocked by Danganan to ice the victory.

"Yung both hamstrings niya, masakit, may iniinda yung bata, pero ang maganda sa kanya, mature na siya maglaro kaya naiangat niya kami sa panalo," coach Ford Grajales said of Danganan.

UST will face the undefeated Adamson in the best-of-three finals, slated to begin on Friday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Danganan had 13 points, three rebounds and a block as UST end the eliminations at 4-2. Their two losses both came from Adamson.

Continue reading below ↓

Rachel Lacayanga had nine markers and 10 boards, while Micka Sison chipped in eight points.

Jeehan Ahmed led DLSZ with 18 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks, three assists and a steal.

The Baby Lady Falcons completed a six-game elimination sweep of the four-team tournament with a 71-point annihilation of the winless Ateneo, 109-38.

Crisnalyn Padilla had 57 points on 27-of-58 clip, on top of five rebounds, five assists and two steals.

Nina Pohen added 12 markers while Katrina Agojo got 10 points on a perfect 5-of-5 shooting with 16 rebounds and four dimes.

Andrea Sarmiento paced the Lady Eagles 18 points on 34 shots.

The scores:

First Game

UST 50 - E. Danganan 13, Lacayanga 9, Sison 8, Serrano 6, Estudillo 4, B. Santos 4, C. Santos 4, N. Danganan 2, Araza 0, Tubog 0.

DLSZ 48 - Ahmed 18, Dela Paz 10, Cancio 8, Amol 6, Maw 3, Salado 2, Villarin 1, Ba 0, Lopez 0, Mataga 0, Udal 0.

Continue reading below ↓

Quarterscores: 10-15; 18-27; 36-38; 50-48.



Second Game

Adamson 109 - Padilla 57, Pohen 12, Agojo 10, Carcallas 8, Brutas 6, Miguel 5, Reyes 4, Roy 4, Villarba 3, Amdad 0, Bautista 0, Camagong 0.

Ateneo 38 - Sarmiento 18, Doctor 9, Medina 6, Gonzaga 3, Co 2, Capayas 0, Jimenez 0.

Quarterscores: 30-10; 50-21; 83-24; 109-38.