Crisnalyn Padilla shows way as Adamson rips UST in UAAP girls basketball

ADAMSON waxed hot and fended off University of Santo Tomas, 81-70, to remain unbeaten in the UAAP Season 82 girls basketball tournament Saturday at Paco Arena.

Team captain Crisnalyn Padilla led the way for the Lady Baby Falcons, scoring eight of her 20 points in the third frame, while also shooting 7-of-11 from the field, to go along with nine assists, four steals, and two rebounds.

Adamson led by 20, 43-23, at the half and never looked back, erupting for 24 points in the third quarter. The lead swelled to 28 points, 72-44, after a Trina Roy layup with 8:03 remaining in the game.

"Good job sa mga players kasi lahat ng tinuro namin especially yung play kasi nae-execute nila yung play. Nae-execute nila yung good defense," said coach Ewon Arayi, with her team going up to 2-0 after a 121-44 win over Ateneo back in opening day.

Erika Danganan paced the Junior Tigresses with game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds. Rachel Lacayanga carried the fight for UST in the second half, ending up with 14 points.

De La Salle-Zobel entered the win column after dominating Ateneo, 105-36.

Jeehan Ahmed paced the Junior Lady Archers with 19 points on 9-of-12 clip with five rebounds and two assists.

Katelyn Cancio, Candice Udal, and Frenz Salado also ended in double digits in points with 17, 16, and 12 markers, respectively.

Andrea Sarmiento was the lone Lady Eaglet in double-digits with 22 markers along with three rebounds, two steals, and an assist.

The scores:

First Game

Adamson 81 - Padilla 20, Camagong 20, Carcallas 14, Agojo 10, Miguel 9, Roy 6, Amdad 2, Villarba 0, Reyes 0, Pohen 0, Brutas 0.

UST 70 - Danganan 25, Lacayanga 14, Araza 8, Sison 6, Estudillo 5, Serrano 4, Santos C. 3, Santos B. 3, Rivera 2, Tubog 0, Eroles 0.

Quarterscores: 23-8; 43-23; 67-42; 81-70.

Second Game

DLSZ 105 - Ahmed 19, Cancio 17, Udal 16, Salado 12, Dela Paz 9, Lopez 9, Amol 8, Mataga 6, Maw 5, Villarin 2, Ba 2.

Ateneo 36 - Sarmiento 22, Almeda 8, Perez 3, Doctor 3, Medina 0, Jimenez 0, Gonzaga 0, Co 0, Capayas 0, Baltazar 0.

Quarterscores: 37-7; 55-8; 82-21; 105-36.