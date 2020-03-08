Juniors finals games to be played behind closed doors amid coronavirus threat

THERE won't be any crowds at hand for Game Two of the UAAP Season 82 juniors basketball Finals on Monday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

In a memorandum released on Sunday, UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag announced that Game Two of the girls division between UST and Adamson and Game Two of the boys division between Nazareth School-National University and FEU-Diliman will both be played behind closed doors.

The move was made as a precautionary measure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat, with the City of San Juan already opting to hold off staging events within its vicinity.

"Due to recent developments, particularly in the city of San Juan where Game Two of the Boys and Girls Finals are scheduled to be held, we will be holding tomorrow's event Closed Door [sic]," the letter read.

"The health and safety of our players, teams, and fans is paramount.We have been coordinating with the DOH, LGU and the Venue partners and continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation closely."

The Junior Tigresses are shooting for the inaugural title in the girls division, while the Bullpups are seeking to complete a perfect 16-0 season in the boys division.