Season sweep complete as NU Bullpups overcome FEU Baby Tams in UAAP Jrs finals

NATIONAL University-Nazareth School's dream of a perfect season is safe under Carl Tamayo's watch.

The Gilas Youth star made sure that the Bullpups' date with destiny will be realized as he powered his side to an 87-80 Game Two victory over FEU-Diliman on Monday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan and capture the UAAP Season 82 boys basketball tournament.

Tamayo delivered a monstrous statline of 26 points and 22 rebounds as he led NU to back-to-back titles to cap off his high school career with a Finals MVP to boot.

Gerry Abadiano, cool as always, did his share with 20 points, five boards, five steals and four assists, as Terrence Fortea had 12 points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals in the clincher.

Kevin Quiambao added eight points and seven rebounds, while also delivering the emphatic slam with 4:12 remaining that made it an 81-72 affair.

Tamayo and Abadiano followed it up with back-to-back triples to make it an 87-72 game with 2:15 remaining to put the icing on top of the Bullpups' perfect 16-0 campaign.

Continue reading below ↓

It was a fitting sendoff for coach Goldwin Monteverde, who is set to handle the Bulldogs next season.

It was also a first for the Jhocson crew since the Jeff Napa-coached NU side, then led by Hubert Cani, achieved the same feat in 2013.

John Pasaol Led the Baby Tamaraws with 20 points, seven rebounds, five steals and four assists, as Penny Estacio got 17 points in the runner-up finish.

Patrick Sleat and Jorick Bautista scored 13 each.

The scores:

NU-Nazareth 87 - Tamayo 26, Abadiano 20, Fortea 12, Quiambao 8, Alarcon 5, Tulabut 5, Enriquez 4, Torres 3, Buensalida 2, Mailim 2, Felicilda 0.

FEU-Diliman 80 - Pasaol 20, Estacio 17, Bautista 13, Sleat 13, Anonuevo 8, Padrones 5, Libago 3, Bagunu 1, Saldua 0.

Quarterscores: 24-17; 53-45; 75-62; 87-80.