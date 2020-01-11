Adamson's John Figueroa surprise leader in UAAP Jrs MVP race

JOHN Figueroa took the top spot in the MVP race of the UAAP Season 82 juniors basketball tournament after the first round of competitions.

The 6-foot-2 rookie forward has been providing the goods for Adamson with 68.86 statistical points (SPs) with his averages of 12.1 points, 14.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.4 blocks.

Adamson is running third with a 4-3 record.

NU-Nazareth School slotman Kevin Quiambao is in second with 67.29 SPs.

The 6-foot-4 Quiambao averaged 12.7 points, 10.7 boards, 1.7 blocks, and 1.4 assists as the Bullpups remain unbeaten through seven games.

At close third is FEU-Diliman guard Penny Estacio with 67 SPs after netting 17.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.1 steals for the Baby Tamaraws, carrying a 6-1 card for second spot.

Sean Torculas of UPIS and Lebron Lopez of Ateneo wound up tied for fourth at 66.29 SPs. Torculas averaged 10.6 points, 17.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.3 steals and 2.4 blocks, as Lopez posted 16.3 points, 10.1 boards, 2.1 rejections and 1.1 steals.

Completing the top 10 are Ateneo teammates Forthsky Padrigao (66.14 SPs) and Josh Lazaro (65.85 SPs), Cyrus Austria of UE (64.71 SPs), Carl Tamayo of NU (62.29 SPs), and Ray Torres of UP (59.71 SPs).

The second round of the juniors basketball tournament resumes on Sunday, with a rematch of last year's finals between NU and Ateneo set at 3 p.m.