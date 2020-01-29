Ateneo Blue Eaglets get back at UE for third spot as NU, FEU, Adamson prevail

ATENEO High School took solo third spot in the UAAP Season 82 Boys' Basketball Tournament after booting out first-round tormentor University of the East with a 78-54 beatdown, Wednesday at Blue Eagle Gym.

The Junior Warriors kept in pace with Ateneo in the first quarter, even leading by a point after the period, 18-17. But it was all Blue Eaglets after that, outscoring their foes in the middle frames, 49-18, to put the game away, 66-36.

"Yun talaga yung naging mindset namin today - atonement. Yung seniors na rin namin yung nagsabi na in the first round, we took UE lightly and we lost," said Ateneo coach Reggie Varilla. His team lost to UE in the first round, 81-80, off a buzzer-beating putback by Natz San Juan.

Jynno Ladimo had a field day with 21 points on a remarkable 4-of-6 shooting from deep to go with 10 rebounds as the Blue Eaglets improved to 7-5.

Continue reading below ↓

Lebron Lopez added 13 points and four rebounds while Josh Lazaro unloaded 11 markers and 18 rebounds.

CJ Austria was the lone bright spot for the 3-9 UE with 16 points and eight boards.

Meanwhile, National University-Nazareth School remained perfect in 12 games after clobbering University of Santo Tomas, 77-66.

Gerry Abadiano posted 18 points, Terrence Fortea had 13 markers while Carl Tamayo and Kevin Quiambao uncorked 12 apiece with the former adding 14 rebounds.

PHOTO: uaap

Continue reading below ↓

Gerry Abadiano gets a shot up in traffic.

Rojan Montemayor dropped 20 points, Jethro Escoto got 14, while Bismarck Lina had a double-double of 14 markers and 12 boards.

In other games, FEU-Diliman extended its winning streak to 11 after eliminating De La Salle-Zobel, 65-46, while Adamson University waylaid University of the Philippines Integrated School, 81-70.

Jorick Bautista flashed his all-around brilliance with 23 points, 13 rebounds, five steals, and four assists while Chiolo Anonuevo had 10 markers, nine boards, and four steals as FEU rose to 11-1.

Jon Cudiamat paced the 3-9 DLSZ with 13 points and seven rebounds while Kean Baclaan got 11 markers and 11 boards. Each committed five turnovers.

Adamson was spearheaded by John Erolon with 18 points, Ruzzell Dominguez tallied 17 markers and seven rebounds while Jake Figueroa unleashed 11 points, 13 rebounds, and four dimes.

Ray Allen Torres and Sean Torculas registered double-doubles in points and rebounds for the winless UPIS with 28-10 and 17-10, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓

The Tiger Cubs and the Baby Falcons are now tied for the fourth and fifth seeds at 6-6.



The Scores:

First Game:

FEU 65 - Bautista 23, Anonuevo 10, Estacio 10, Saldua 8, Sleat 6, Bagunu 3, Libago 2, Mantua 1, Padrones 1, Pasaol 1.

DLSZ 46 - Cudiamat 13, Baclaan 11, Macasaet 6, Tupas 6, Unisa 4, Luna 3, Melecio 3, Del Mundo 0, Lawrence 0, Milan 0, Omer 0, Quimado 0, Reyes 0.

Quarterscores: 20-8, 29-22, 43-36, 65-46

Second Game:

AdU 81 - Erolon 18, Dominguez 17, Hanapi 13, Figueroa 11, Guarino 8, Barcelona 4, Cosal 4, Nitura 3, Gonzaga 2, Quinal 1, Abdulla 0, Dubouzete 0, Ignacio 0, Ocangcas 0, Timbancaya 0, Tulabut 0.

UPIS 70 - Torres 28, Torculas 17, Canillas 7, Dimaculangan 6, Gomez de Liaño 6, Armamento 3, Lopez 3, Avinado 0, Cordero 0.

Quarterscores: 22-12, 34-30, 59-54, 81-70

Third Game:

AHS 78 - Ladimo 21, Lopez 13, Lazaro 11, De Ayre 8, Padrigao 8, Salvador, G. 5, Espinosa 4, Corral 2, Felix 2, Rubiato 2, Salvador, M. 2, Diaz 0, Jaymalin 0, Nieto 0, Pangilinan 0, Santos 0.

UE 54 - Austria 16, Marasigan 8, Cabili 7, Montecastro 7, Caliwag 6, Peralta 6, Castillo 2, Pelipel 2, Cruz 0, Mara 0, Montecalvo 0, San Juan 0, Serrano 0, Tan.

Quarterscores: 17-18, 47-24, 66-36, 78-54

Continue reading below ↓

Fourth Game:

NU-NS 77 - Abadiano 18, Fortea 13, Quiambao 12, Tamayo 12, Felicilda 11, Alarcon 5, Tulabut 4, Enriquez 2, Mailim 0, Torres 0.

UST 66 - Montemayor 20, Escoto 14, Lina 14, Cortez 10, Calivozo 4, Buagrin 2, Villarez 2, Ascutia 0, Javier 0, Maliwat 0, Oliva 0.

Quarterscores: 14-8, 34-29, 59-46, 77-66.