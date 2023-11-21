Alas, Porter put on a show on opening day of UAAP juniors basketball

NATIONAL University Nazareth School opened its redemption tour with a 70-56 win over titleholder Far Eastern University-Diliman in the UAAP Season 86 high school boys basketball tournament Tuesday at the Amoranto Arena.

Debuting Nigerian big man Collins Akowe lived up to the billing, producing monster numbers of 17 points, 21 rebounds, and three blocks while Mac Mac Alfanta chipped in 14 points for the Bullpups.

Even with the graduation of last season's MVP Reinhard Jumamoy, NUNS looked sharp as ever boosted by Akowe's presence in the middle.

Jedric Daa and Liam Salangsang had 11 and 10 points, respectively for the Baby Tamaraws, who trailed by as much as 22 points.

While FEU-Diliman stumbled in its first match, last season's runner-up Adamson University had a winning start.

Gabe de Jesus shot 20 points while Earl Medina added 17 points, six steals, five rebounds, and two steals as the Baby Falcons spoiled Manu Iñigo's coaching debut for University of Santo Tomas with a 95-81 victory.

PHOTO: UAAP Season 86 Media Team

FIBA Under-16 Asian Championship 2023 Mythical Team member Kieffer Alas produced a solid all-around game of 32 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and two steals as De La Salle-Zobel outlasted University of the East, 79-76.

Transferee Ziv Espinas debuted with 19 points, 15 rebounds and six assists as Ateneo scored a 93-86 victory over UP Integrated School.

Action resumes on Tuesday at the Adamson Gym, with the Junior Archers taking on the Baby Tamaraws at 1 p.m., followed by the 3 p.m. clash between the Bullpups and the Junior Warriors.

The scores:

First Game

Ateneo (93) – Espinas 19, Ebdane 17, Porter 15, Urbina 8, Madrangca 6, Prado 6, Lagdamen 5, Delos Santos 5, De Guzman 4, Domangcas 3, Suico 2, Tupas 2, Ong 1, Asistio 0.

UPIS (86) – Valdeavilla 30, Tubongbanua 20, Melicor 16, Egea 9, Gomez de Liaño 9, Hernandez 2, Coronel 0.

Quarterscores: 35-25, 52-48, 74-65, 93-86

Second Game

NUNS (70) – Akowe 17, Alfanta 14, Barraca 11, Reroma 8, Yusi 8, Palanca 6, Nepacema 5, Solomon 2, Cartel 0, Usop 0, Napa 0, Figueroa 0.

FEU-D (56) – Daa 11, Salangsan 10, Miranda 9, Cabonilas 8, Miller 4, Mecha 4, Pre 3, Habito 3, Gordon 2, Burgos 2, De Guzman 0, Cabigting 0, Gemao 0, Godoy 0, Castillejos 0, Pascual 0.

Quarterscores: 19-17, 34-28, 55-41, 70-56

Third Game

DLSZ (79) – Alas 32, Dimaano 11, Espina 10, Daja 9, Dabao 6, Atienza 4, Pabellano 3, Gubat 2, Favis 2, Lopez 0, Cruz 0, Domangcas 0, Arboleda 0, Sta. Maria 0, Manganaan 0.

UE (76) – Sabroso 16, Lagat 16, Alejandro 13, De Leon 9, Nurjadden 8, Farochilen 6, Sarza 2, Erlance 2, Despi 1, Suria 1, Malonzo 0.

Quarterscores: 11-22, 35-41, 54-51, 79-76

Fourth Game

AdU (95) – De Jesus 20, Medina 17, Garcia 11, Abayon 9, Bonzalida 9, Tumaneng 8, Reyes 5, Perez 5, Carillo 3, Artango 3, Esperanza 2, Sajili 2, Umali 1.

UST (81) – Bucsit 18, Dungo 15, Buenaflor 12, Verzosa 12, Ludovice 9, Manding 5, Zanoria 5, Lim 4, Reyes 1, Ronquillo 0, Loreto 0, Velasquez 0.

Quarterscores: 31-17, 51-35, 75-61, 95-81

