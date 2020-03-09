ADAMSON scored a double in the UAAP Season 82 juniors basketball competitions as both MVPs in the boys and girls divisions came from San Marcelino.

Jake Figueroa was the runaway winner of the top individual plum in the boys basketball tournament after amassing 75 statistical points (SPs).

The Kapampangan forward averaged 13.2 points, 14.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 1.7 steals, and 1.2 blocks as he towed the Baby Falcons to a bronze medal finish.

Cris Padilla was also bestowed the honor in the maiden girls basketball tournament with 86 SPs.

The Pagadian City native collected averages of 24.2 points, 5.7 assists, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.8 steals to lead the Lady Baby Falcons to the championship round.

Joining Figueroa in the boys' Mythical Team are Ateneo twin towers Josh Lazaro (66.73 SPs) and Lebron Lopez (66.21 SPs), National University-Nazareth School center Kevin Quiambao (66.14 SPs), and UPIS forward Aldous Torculas (65.57 SPs).

Completing the girls' Mythical Five are Padilla's Adamson teammates Joan Camagong (79.5 SPs) and Kat Agojo (62 SPs), and the UST pair of Erika Daganan (74.33 SPs) and Bridgette Santos (66.17 SPs).

Meanwhile, UPIS' Jean Canillas was hailed as the Rookie of the Year in the boys' division with 38.64 SPs.