Adamson, FEU secure twice-to-beat spots in UAAP Juniors Final Four

ADAMSON and Far Eastern University-Diliman secured twice-to-beat advantages in the UAAP Season 85 High School Boys' Basketball playoffs during the last day of the elimination round on Wednesday at the Filoil Ecooil Centre.

The Soaring Falcons will enter the Final Four as the top seed after posting a 78-66 victory over University of Santo Tomas while the Baby Tamaraws notched an 82-66 decision over defending champion Nazareth School of National University.

UAAP Final Four cast

Adamson will face UST in the semis while FEU-D and NSNU will square off in the other bracket of the Final Four which begins on Tuesday, March 7, in the same San Juan venue. The time of the games will be announced on Wednesday.

Adamson Grade 12 forward Carlo Bonzalida scored a career-high 26 points on 11-of-17 shooting from the field with six rebounds and two steals.

"Nung talo namin sa Ateneo, ang dami kong na-realize tulad na kailangan ko mag-step up. Sila Peter (Rosillo), Vince (Reyes), at Matt (Edding), nag-step up na," said Bonzalida, recalling the 58-55 loss they absorbed to Ateneo High School last Saturday at Paco Arena.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Ako na lang po yung nawawala sa team namin. Pinakita ko lang kung ano yung kaya ko," added Bonzalida, who was averaging 7.77 points and 7.23 rebounds prior to the game.

The Baby Tamaraws, meanwhile, leaned on Grade 12 guard JR Pasaol to break away from the Bullpups.

JR, the younger brother of former University of the East stalwart Alvin, scored 11 of his 22 points in the final frame that saw them turn a 62-53 lead into a 75-55 cushion with 6:42 left in the game.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

"Siyempre sobrang laki nitong panalo na ito lalo na para sa confidence ng mga bata heading into the Final Four. But siyempre, expect pa rin namin na babalik yung NU ng mas malakas," said Baby Tamaraws head coach Allan Albano.

Also scoring 22 points for FEU-D was Dwyne Miranda, son of Tamaraws head coach Denok. Both he and JR also grabbed eight rebounds each as well.

Luke Felipe contributed 10 points, VJ Pre tallied eight rebounds and eight points, while Kirby Mongcopa grabbed 15 boards with seven points, leading FEU-D to a 12-2 finish as well.

Adamson owns a superior plus-4 quotient over FEU-D that gave them top seed.

RJ Colonia was the sole double-digit scorer for the Bullpups, who ended the round at third with an 11-3 record, with 23 points. Reinhard Jumamoy was limited to just nine points on 4-of-22 shooting.



For UST -- which clinched a Final Four place with an even 7-7 slate, JP Pangilinan led the way with 16 points while Mark Llemit got 13 points.

The scores:

First Game:

ADU 78 - Bonzalida 26, Rosillo 14, Medina 14, Garcia 10, Edding 5, Reyes 2, Abayon 2, Menpana 2, Perez 2, Carillo 1, Culdora 0.

UST 66 - Pangilinan 16, Llemit 13, Bucsit 9, Jumao-as 8, Manding 8, Ayon 5, Esteban 4, Zanoria 3, Bunaflor 0, Naron 0, Tesocan 0.

Quarterscores: 14-14, 36-37, 56-51, 78-66.



Second Game:

FEU-D 82 - Pasaol 22, Miranda 22, Felipe 10, Pre 8, Mongcopa 7, Daa 6, Cabonilas 4, Salangsang 3, Pascual 0.

NSNU 66 - Colonia 23, Jumamaoy 9, Timbang 9, Timbang 7, Yusi 6, Perciano 6, Tagotongan 5, Alfanta 1, Solomon 1, Demetria 0, Usop 0, Herrera 0.

Quarterscores: 12-22, 39-30, 62-53, 82-66.