Adamson faces tough task against FEU as UAAP Jrs stepladder resumes

FOURTH seed Adamson tries to continue its ascent in the UAAP Season 82 boys basketball tournament as the stepladder semis resumes on Friday at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Up next for the Baby Falcons are the second-seeded FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws, who are armed with a twice-to-beat advantage. Adamson and FEU collide at 3 p.m.

It’s a huge task for Adamson after it stunned three-seed Ateneo, 84-75, in their one-game faceoff last Feb. 12. UAAP matches were suspended due to coronavirus concerns after that.

One thing working in favor of coach Mike Fermin is his side's drive, perfectly embodied by surprise Season MVP Jake Figueroa and scorer John Erolon.

"Bago lahat sa kanila ito, pero ang maganda lang sa kanila, kung anong tinuturo namin sa training, na-aapply namin sa game. Ang sarap, ang sarap sa pakiramdam," he said.

However, Adamson has not been able to solve the puzzle that was FEU-Diliman, which is looking to make it back to the championship series for the first time since winning the title in 2017.

Cholo Anonuevo and Penny Estacio led the Baby Tamaraws to a sweep of the elimination-round matches against the Baby Falcons, 89-81 in the first round and 68-59 in the second round.

Whether or not FEU-Diliman can continue that mastery remains to be seen, but surely, coach Allan Albano does not want this series to go to a do-or-die game and immediately arrange a title clash against defending champion National University-Nazareth School.