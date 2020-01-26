Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jan 26
    UAAP-JUNIORS

    Adamson downs DLS-Z to complete three-game sweep of UAAP girls’ basketball first round

    by from the wires
    Just now
    PHOTO: UAAP

    ADAMSON University completed a three-game sweep of the UAAP Season 82 High School Girls' Basketball Tournament's first round by beating De La Salle-Zobel, 56-36, on Saturday at Paco Arena.

    Holding a slim 35-30 lead early in the third period, Adamson unleashed a 14-2 spurt capped by a Crisnalyn Padilla basket with 9:42 left for a 47-32 lead.

    "Sabi ko sa kanila, 'Face each opponent as if they are they are the strongest in the league para hindi nakukumpiyansa.' Praise God kasi nung medyo pahuli na, mas naging okay laro namin," said Adamson coach Ewon Arayi.

    Others participating in the four-team tournament are Ateneo and University of Sto. Tomas.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Padilla finished with 11 points, five rebounds, six steals and six assists.

    Joan Camagong had 13, 12 rebounds and three steals for Adamson.

    DLSZ's Achrissa Maw had a monster outing with 23 rebounds and 10 points while Jeehan Ahmed added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

    The Junior Lady Archers slid to third with a 1-3 slate.

    In the other game, University of Santo Tomas bounced back from a 70-81 loss to Adamson by blasting Ateneo High School, 112-27.

    Bridgette Santos paced six Tigresses in double-digit points with 17 markers while also making 14 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Nicole Tubog also had a double-double with 13 points and 13 boards.

    UST rose to 2-1 to remain in solo second while keeping AHS winless.

    Ateneo hotshot Andrea Sarmiento was limited to single digits for the first time this season at nine points, but the young guard still led the Lady Eaglets on offense. She also ended up with three rebounds, two steals and an assist.

    The second round starts on Feb. 1.


    The scores:

    First Game
    Adamson 56 - Camagong 13, Padilla 11, Amdad 9, Carcallas 8, Agojo 6, Miguel 6, Roy 3, Reyes 0, Pohen 0, Brutas 0.
    De La Salle Zobel 39 - Ahmed 13, Maw 10, Cancio 8, Dela Paz 4, Salado 2, Mataga 2, Amol 0, Villarin 0, Udal 0, Ba 0.

    Quarterscores: 18-12; 31-23; 43-32; 59-39.

    Second Game

    UST 112 - Santos B. 17, Araza 13, Tubog 12, Lacayanga 12, Danganan 11, Santos C. 10, Sison 9, Serrano 8, Rivera 8, Estudillo 6, Eroles 6.
    Ateneo 27 - Sarmiento 9, Almeda 8, Doctor 6, Perez 2, Medina 2, Jimenez 0, Gonzaga 0, Co 0, Capayas 0, Baltazar 0.
    Quarterscores: 32-7; 67-14; 92-19; 112-27

    Continue reading below ↓

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: UAAP

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again