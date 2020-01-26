Adamson downs DLS-Z to complete three-game sweep of UAAP girls’ basketball first round

ADAMSON University completed a three-game sweep of the UAAP Season 82 High School Girls' Basketball Tournament's first round by beating De La Salle-Zobel, 56-36, on Saturday at Paco Arena.

Holding a slim 35-30 lead early in the third period, Adamson unleashed a 14-2 spurt capped by a Crisnalyn Padilla basket with 9:42 left for a 47-32 lead.

"Sabi ko sa kanila, 'Face each opponent as if they are they are the strongest in the league para hindi nakukumpiyansa.' Praise God kasi nung medyo pahuli na, mas naging okay laro namin," said Adamson coach Ewon Arayi.

Others participating in the four-team tournament are Ateneo and University of Sto. Tomas.

Padilla finished with 11 points, five rebounds, six steals and six assists.

Joan Camagong had 13, 12 rebounds and three steals for Adamson.

DLSZ's Achrissa Maw had a monster outing with 23 rebounds and 10 points while Jeehan Ahmed added 13 points and 13 rebounds.

The Junior Lady Archers slid to third with a 1-3 slate.

In the other game, University of Santo Tomas bounced back from a 70-81 loss to Adamson by blasting Ateneo High School, 112-27.

Bridgette Santos paced six Tigresses in double-digit points with 17 markers while also making 14 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

Nicole Tubog also had a double-double with 13 points and 13 boards.

UST rose to 2-1 to remain in solo second while keeping AHS winless.

Ateneo hotshot Andrea Sarmiento was limited to single digits for the first time this season at nine points, but the young guard still led the Lady Eaglets on offense. She also ended up with three rebounds, two steals and an assist.

The second round starts on Feb. 1.



The scores:



First Game

Adamson 56 - Camagong 13, Padilla 11, Amdad 9, Carcallas 8, Agojo 6, Miguel 6, Roy 3, Reyes 0, Pohen 0, Brutas 0.

De La Salle Zobel 39 - Ahmed 13, Maw 10, Cancio 8, Dela Paz 4, Salado 2, Mataga 2, Amol 0, Villarin 0, Udal 0, Ba 0.

Quarterscores: 18-12; 31-23; 43-32; 59-39.

Second Game

UST 112 - Santos B. 17, Araza 13, Tubog 12, Lacayanga 12, Danganan 11, Santos C. 10, Sison 9, Serrano 8, Rivera 8, Estudillo 6, Eroles 6.

Ateneo 27 - Sarmiento 9, Almeda 8, Doctor 6, Perez 2, Medina 2, Jimenez 0, Gonzaga 0, Co 0, Capayas 0, Baltazar 0.

Quarterscores: 32-7; 67-14; 92-19; 112-27