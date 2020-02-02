Adamson reaches UAAP girls basketball finals with win over La Salle Zobel

ADAMSON University made history after securing a spot in the inaugural UAAP Season 82 girls basketball finals, scoring a wire-to-wire 80-70 win over De La Salle-Zobel Saturday at Paco Arena.

With a 4-0 slate, the Baby Lady Falcons booked a ticket to the championship round.

The duo of Crisnalyn Padilla once again led the Soaring Falcons, scoring a game-high 26 points to go along with five steals, four rebounds and four assists. Katrina Agojo had 15 points, eight rebounds, four steals and an assist.

Adamson held a double-digit lead for most of the game, leading by 20 points, 75-55, after an Agojo jumper with 2:13 left.

"Syempre, nakakatuwa na maging part ng history na Adamson ang pinakaunang team sa kasaysayan ng UAAP na maglalaro sa Finals nito," said Adamson coach Ewon Arayi. "Maganda ito para sa school at para sa women's basketball."

Joan Camagong also delivered, finishing with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Abigail Amdad led Adamson's bench with 12 points and 19 rebounds.

Luisa Dela Paz paced DLSZ, who fell to 1-3, with 18 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Achrissa Maw and Jeehan Ahmed also finished with double-doubles, 14 points and 13 rebounds for the former and 13 points and 11 boards for Ahmed.

University of Santo Tomas beat Ateneo, 108-28.

Notching their third win, the Junior Growling Tigresses secured at least a playoff for the other finals berth.

Bridgette Santos flirted with a rare quadruple-double but came up a rebound short of achieving the feat. The forward scattered 18 points, 13 assists, 12 steals, and nine rebounds.

Five other UST student-cagers ended in double-digits with Erika Danganan, Rachel Lacayanga, and Chille Serrano getting 14 markers each. Jane Araza and Jazly Estudillo added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

Maxine Almeda paced the Lady Eaglets for the second straight game with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Ateneo remained winless in four outings.

The day's winners collide on Saturday, February 8, with UST aiming to follow Adamson to the Finals in their battle scheduled at 9 a.m. La Salle, on the other hand, will shoot for its second win against Ateneo in the following game of that day at 11 a.m.

The scores:

First Game

UST 108 - Santos B. 18, Danganan 14, Lacayanga 14, Serrano 14, Araza 11, Estudillo 10, Eroles 8, Rivera 8, Santos 7, Tubog 4.

Ateneo 28 - Almeda 21, Sarmiento 4, Perez 2, Doctor 1, Baltazar 0, Capayas 0, Co 0, Gonzaga 0, Jimenez 0, Medina 0.

Quaterscores: 29-5; 51-12; 88-23; 108-28.

Second Game

Adamson 80 - Padilla 26, Agojo 15, Camagong 14, Amdad 12, Carcallas 8, Miguel 4, Roy 2, Villarba 0, Reyes 0, Pohen 0, Brutas 0.

DLSZ 70 - Dela Paz 18, Maw 14, Ahmed 13, Lopez 7, Cancio 5, Villarin 4, Salado 4, Amol 3, Udal 2, Ba 0.

Quarterscores: 16-8; 32-20; 59-40; 80-70.