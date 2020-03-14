Adamson, UST declared co-champions in UAAP girls basketball demo sport

WITH the cancellation of the rest of UAAP Season 82's high school events due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the winner-take-all Girls' Basketball game between Adamson University and University of Santo Tomas will no longer take place.

As such, both the Baby Lady Falcons and the Junior Growling Tigresses have been declared co-champions in the demonstration sport.

The series was knotted at one-all prior to the cancellation.

UST took Game One, 73-68, before Adamson forced a rubber match with a 79-74 Game Two win.

Game Three was supposed to take place last March 6 at the Filoil Flying V Centre.

Members of Adamson are Crisnalyn Padilla, Joan Camagong, Charlene Carcallas, Kat Agojo, Mia Miguel, Abegail Amdad, Trina Roy, Nina Pohen, Janice Brutas, Erica Reyes, Kristel Villarba, and Beatrice Bautista. The Lady Baby Falcons head coach is Ewon Arayi.

On the other hand, UST, coached by Ford Grajales, is composed of twins Erika and Nicole Dagangan, sisters Brigette and Claudine Santos, Rachel Lacayanga, Mickaela Sison, Chille Serrano, Jane Araza, Gabrielle Rivera, Jazly Estudillo, Francesca Eroles, and Nicole Tubog.

De La Salle-Zobel (3rd, 2-4) and Ateneo High School (4th, 0-6) also competed in the league's first staging of such tournament.