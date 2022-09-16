Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Sep 16
    Basketball

    TYJ Haulers pick up second win in NBL Youth 16-under

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    TYJ Haulers NBL Youth 16-Under
    The Haulers make it back-to-back wins.
    PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

    THE TYJ Haulers nailed their second win after a 54-52 win over Nueva Ecija Achievers to gain the early leadership in the NBL Youth 16-under boys tournament recently at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

    NBL Youth news

    Gab Carlos led TYJ with 10 points, three rebounds, and five assists to gain a 2-0 win-loss mark early in the tournament. Marc Castillo added eight points and three blocks, and Sean Redondo had eight points and three rebounds.

    Emeralds Academy, Epsci Metal Trading, and City of Santa Rosa earned a win in their first game of the tournament.

    Alwyn Arboleda had 12 points as Emeralds Academy defeated San Mateo Rizaleno, 71-57, while Clark Javier had 18 points, five rebounds, and six steals in Epsci Metal Trading’s 73-59 victory over Homelab Nation.

    Arjohn Munti chipped in 10 points and five rebounds in Santa Rosa’s 66-45 victory over Fairview Defenders.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      In the 19-under, Don C Bruins Majesty beat KSA-PSYBA, 80-66; Cavite Ballers defeated Hotshots El Oro, 77-73; and Montalban won over Divertex, 73-45.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      Red Arc Bulacan overcame Homelab Nation, 85-70; and Tatak Vice Gel Binan outlasted San Mateo Rizaleno, 81-67.

      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      The Haulers make it back-to-back wins.
      PHOTO: NBL-Pilipinas

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again