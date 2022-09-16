TYJ Haulers pick up second win in NBL Youth 16-under

THE TYJ Haulers nailed their second win after a 54-52 win over Nueva Ecija Achievers to gain the early leadership in the NBL Youth 16-under boys tournament recently at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex.

NBL Youth news

Gab Carlos led TYJ with 10 points, three rebounds, and five assists to gain a 2-0 win-loss mark early in the tournament. Marc Castillo added eight points and three blocks, and Sean Redondo had eight points and three rebounds.

Emeralds Academy, Epsci Metal Trading, and City of Santa Rosa earned a win in their first game of the tournament.

Alwyn Arboleda had 12 points as Emeralds Academy defeated San Mateo Rizaleno, 71-57, while Clark Javier had 18 points, five rebounds, and six steals in Epsci Metal Trading’s 73-59 victory over Homelab Nation.

Arjohn Munti chipped in 10 points and five rebounds in Santa Rosa’s 66-45 victory over Fairview Defenders.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In the 19-under, Don C Bruins Majesty beat KSA-PSYBA, 80-66; Cavite Ballers defeated Hotshots El Oro, 77-73; and Montalban won over Divertex, 73-45.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Red Arc Bulacan overcame Homelab Nation, 85-70; and Tatak Vice Gel Binan outlasted San Mateo Rizaleno, 81-67.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.