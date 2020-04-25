TY Tang brings basketball lessons online amid coronavirus crisis

TY Tang is taking his basketball school online in this time of COVID-19.

The soft-spoken mentor has brought his basketball lessons to the world of social media, launching Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts to share lessons on how to be a better basketball player and posting drills which aspiring hoopers can easily follow.

"Our frontliners and healthworkers are really my personal inspiration for doing this as they’ve been risking their own lives to save the lives of many. They're our real avengers of today, significantly making a difference in our society, and it was with this in mind that I asked myself how can I make a difference and be of help to my society in my own little way," he said.

The TY Tang Basketball School, usually for kids and teens and held weekly at Xavier School in San Juan, has been the avenue of the St. Benilde Blazers coach to pay it forward to the next generation of players.

But with the enhanced community quarantine in place, there's no other recourse for him to share his knowledge other than taking it online.

"It was my basketball school in Xavier that I certainly missed as I can't connect much with the kids that I've been used to seeing on a weekly basis," he said. "This gave me the idea that I can still share my passion and knowledge especially to the younger generations, who some may aspire and dream to be a pro athlete some day. This will, at the same time, broaden the community where I can share my expertise."

Tang, who spent all of his seven years in the PBA with Rain or Shine, has since uploaded videos of him demonstrating his ball handling drills and teaching basketball basics.

The 35-year-old bench tactician urged everyone to remain active in this time of crisis.

"Basketball will not be gone, it was just put on hold for awhile. It is with this reason that I find hope for the young basketball aspirants to keep pursuing as this game we all love will never die," he said.

