Tuffin plays big in OT as Wellington beats Hawke's Bay

KEN Tuffin made big plays late as the Wellington Saints got back at the Hawke's Bay Hawks with a 119-112 overtime win to seize the lead in the 2021 NZ NBL season at TSB Bank Arena.

The Filipino-New Zealander played a pivotal role in sealing the win in extra time in the game played behind closed doors due to COVID-19 restrictions in Wellington.

Tuffin secured a crucial steal on Derone Raukawa before his huge offensive rebound which led to a Dion Prewster fadeaway, and an assist to a Taane Samuel dunk which iced the game, 113-105, with 39 seconds left.

Prewster erupted for 34 points and also had nine assists and eight boards to help the Saints nab back-to-back wins and rise to a 10-2 record.

Samuel also waxed hot, going 6-of-8 from deep for 33 points, while adding four rebounds, and two blocks, while Kerwin Roach Jr. got 16 points, five boards, four steals, and two assists in the win.

The two conspired in Wellington's quick 8-0 spurt to start overtime to gain a 106-98 lead with 2:53 left and back Hawke's Bay into a corner to play catch-up.

Tohi Smith-Milner salvaged the game for the Saints as he buried a trey to knot the score at 98 with 3.0 seconds left and force the extra period.

He finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists as Wellington averted a 17-point collapse after holding a 74-57 lead with six minutes left in the third quarter.

Tuffin had a solid 10-point showing as he went 2-of-5 from deep, while making four rebounds, two assists, and two steals.

The win made up for the Saints' 88-82 defeat to the Hawks in Hawke's Bay last June 18 in the second duel between the protagonists of the 2019 NZ NBL Finals.

Wellington now heads back on the road when it takes on the Nelson Giants (5-7) at Trafalgar Centre on Wednesday.

Ethan Rusbatch paced Hawke's Bay in the defeat with 27 points as his side slid to 10-4 in the standings.

Devondrick Walker struggled to find his range as he only shot 2-of-11 from threes for 19 points, three rebounds, and three assists, while Jarrod Kenny got 18 as the Hawks saw their six-game winning streak snapped.

