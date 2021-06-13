Tuffin perfect from threes as Wellington posts back-to-back wins

WELLINGTON Saints unleashed a blistering 43-point third quarter to blow out the Manawatu Jets, 100-77 and tighten their grip on the top spot in the 2021 NZ NBL season Sunday at TSB Bank Arena.

Tohi Smith-Milner scored 21 points, including eight in the third frame, while shooting 4-of-7 from downtown. He also grabbed nine rebounds and issued two assists to guide the home team to back-to-back victories.

It was all Saints after a close 38-34 first half as they hit 18 treys on a sizzling 41-percent clip on the way to margins as high as 34.

Dion Prewster added 16 points, eight assists, and six boards while Fil-Kiwi gunner Ken Tuffin was perfect from distance as he buried three treys to finish with 15 points and two assists.

Kerwin Roach Jr. also chipped in 14 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists, while former La Salle forward Taane Samuel got 11 points and eight boards in the Wellington win.

The Saints improved to an 8-1 record before going back on the road on Friday against the Hawke's Bay Hawks (7-3) at Pettigrew Green Arena.

Daishon Knight powered Manawatu (3-8) with 25 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the loss.

Nikau Mccullough chimed in 16 points and four boards off the bench, while Deandre Daniels had 14 points, five rebounds, and three assists for the Jets.

