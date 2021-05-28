Ken Tuffin on target as Wellington stays spotless at 6-0

THE Wellington Saints stepped on the gas pedal in the second half and never looked back to deal the Auckland Huskies a 31-point clobbering, 107-76, to remain undefeated in the 2021 NZ NBL season Friday at TSB Bank Arena.

Dion Prewster powered the league leaders with 34 big points as Wellington poured 28 points in the third frame to turn the game from a close 53-51 halftime lead to a commanding 81-64 advantage.

It was all Saints from there, outscoring the Huskies, 26 to 12, in the payoff period as the game turned to a rout in the last two quarters.

Wellington's gunslingers were on-target anew as they went 12-of-32 from beyond the arc, while also dominating the boards, 50 to 23.

Prewster actually shot 5-of-8 from distance, while also collecting six rebounds and six assists as the Saints went spotless in their five-game homestand and improve to a 6-0 record.

Former La Salle forward Taane Samuel joined the party, drilling three triples to wound up with 16 points, four boards, and four assists, Kerwin Roach Jr. chipped in 15 points, eight rebounds, and four assists, Tohi Smith-Milner got 13 points and seven boards, and hulking center Romaro Gill just missed out on a double-double with his nine points and 11 rebounds in the win.

Fil-Kiwi gunner Ken Tuffin also made the most of his starting nod, going 2-of-6 from deep to finish with 10 points, four boards, and three steals in the victory.

Wellington now goes on the road to face the Southland Sharks (4-3) at ILT Stadium Southland next Friday.

Chris Johnson paced Auckland (4-3) with 16 points and six rebounds, while Takiula Fahrensohn got 14 points and three steals off the bench in the losing cause.

