Pari Llagas drops league-high 35 as Tubigon Bohol rips Tabogon for first VisMin win

ALCANTARA - Tubigon Bohol rode the offensive explosion of Pari Llagas to take down the Tabogon, 92-77, and notch its first win in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup on Saturday afternoon at the Civic Center here in Cebu.

Llagas, a seasoned veteran from the University of the East, scored a tournament-high 35 points to help Bohol improve its win-loss record to 1-6. The previous high was the 27 markers dropped by Jerick Nacpil during Dumaguete's 88-73 win over the Mariners last April 16.

The 6-foot-4 Llagas was super efficient from the floor, making 15 of his 17 attempts from the floor while pulling down 10 rebounds, issued three assists and blocked a shot in what was his best game of the tournament by far.

With team owner Gel Jao in attendance, the Mariners played inspired basketball in the second canto and overhauled a 23-28 deficit at the end of the first with a 12-2 run capped by a floater by Llagas that put them up, 46-41.

Tubigon Bohol kept its foot on the gas pedal and raised its lead to 11, 73-62, at the end of the third canto but Tabogon proved persistent and pulled to within seven, 72-79, after a bucket by Niño Caballero with 6:32 to go.

However, Bohol was unfazed as Joseph Marquez, Jumike Casera, Llagas, Wade Cabizares, and Jonathan Ibarra hit consecutive baskets to push their lead to 17, 89-72, with just 2:24 remaining.

Joseph Marquez goes up for a layup over the Tabogon defense.

“Matagal ko na rin ‘to hinihintay. Kumbaga, parang icebreaker na rin. Nakahinga na rin,” said a victorious Mariners head coach Gino Enriquez after the match.

Marquez was also a big reason for Bohol’s success on Saturday as he piled up 15 points, five rebounds, six assists, three steals, and three blocks while Cabizares tallied 11 markers and three assists.

Richmond Bersabal had a huge double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds for Tabogon but it was not nearly enough to keep the Voyagers from losing their second straight in the second round to drop to 3-5.

Arvie Bringas chipped in 13 points, seven rebounds, and two dimes while Christian Diaz contributed 10 points, nine boards, two assists, and a steal.

Tubigon was without Gayford Rodriguez as he sustained a knee injury last night during their game versus MJAS-Talisay.

Tubigon Bohol looks to sustain the momentum when it takes on KCS-Mandaue on Tuesday at 3:00PM. On the other hand, Tabogon looks to regroup as it squares off against the same team on Wednesday at 3:00PM as well.

The Scores:

Tubigon Bohol (92)—Llagas 35, Marquez 15, Cabizares 11, Musngi 8, Casera 4, Ibarra 4, Dadjijul 4, Tangunan 3, Montilla 3, Tilos 3, Leonida 2, Apolonias 0.

Tabogon (77)—Bersabal 20, Bringas 13, Diaz 10, Orquina 8, Lacastesantos 7, Caballero 7, de Ocampo 6, Sombero 4, Vitug 2.

Quarterscores: 23-28, 48-43, 73-62, 92-77

