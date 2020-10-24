Trinidad hardly satisfied as Pampanga goes for 2-0 lead vs La Union

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—Pampanga aims for a 2-0 lead in the National Basketball League (NBL) Season 3 Black Arrow Express-President’s Cup against La Union on Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center here.

Game Two is scheduled at 6 p.m. to be aired live on the league’s Facebook page and on Sunday on a delayed basis on Solar Sports.

Pampanga beat La Union, 88-83, in Game One but not before a gallant stand put up by the PAOwer, who overcame an 11-point deficit in the first half to keep the game close. Levi Hernandez saved the Delta from a finals opener defeat, burying 24 points including clutch baskets in the fourth.

Team manager Allan Trinidad, however, showed dismay in the Delta’s performance in Game One.

“On our part, medyo disappointed kami sa laro ng mga bata especially sa mga holdover namin na players. Parang hindi sila ninenerbyos sa kalaban eh. Masyado nila iniintindi ‘yung mga bago. ‘Yung usual na laro nila, hindi nila mailabas dahil pag sisigaw ‘yung mga beterano, hindi na sila makalaro.”

Even Delta coach and Pampanga governor Dennis Pineda urged his veterans to show teamwork.

“Kinausap din namin ‘yung mga veterans na they have nothing more to show. Ang kailangan namin is play as a team. Hindi tayo mananalo ng kanya kanya. We don’t need individual play. We need team play,” said Trinidad.

La Union outscored Pampanga, 30-21, in the third quarter for a 59-58 lead in the fourth with Erven Silverie leading the charge. He finished with 29 points in the ballgame.

Despite the loss, Silverie said Game One was a boost of confidence for the PAOwer.

“Malaking tulong din po ‘yung Game One sa amin. Nabasa na namin ‘yung sitwasyon. Ang expectation namin, hindi kami didikit, pero dumikit po kami. Ibig sabihin, may chance talaga kami,” said Silverie.

