Alvark whips Dwight Ramos-less Toyama by 25 points

SPANISH national team player Sebas Saiz bullied his way down low for Alvark Tokyo to compound the woes for the Toyama Grouses, 96-71, Saturday in the 2021-22 B.League season at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

The hulking slotman muscled his way to 25 points and 15 rebounds off the bench as Alvark finally scored their first win in three outings.

Alex Kirk added 14 points, seven boards, and three assists, while naturalized center Ryan Rossiter got 14 points, four rebounds, three dimes, and three blocks in the win.

It was simple bully basketball on the part of Tokyo, scoring 52 points in the paint after hauling down 37 rebounds in the game.

Toyama, on the other hand, suffered its third straight loss to stay winless at 0-3 while still awaiting the arrival of Filipino import Dwight Ramos.

Julian Mavunga led the way for the Grouses with 15 points on 4-of-7 clip from threes, to go wth nine assists and four rebounds in the loss.

Former NBA player Brice Johnson got 15 points and eight boards, while Joshua Smith got 13 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The two teams face off anew on Sunday, with Toyama gunning for an upset against Tokyo.

