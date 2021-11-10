Toyama Grouses get back to winning ways with rout of Kyoto

TOYAMA Grouses snapped a two-game losing skid on Wednesday night, ripping the Kyoto Hannaryz, 94-80, in the 2021-22 B.League season at Kyoto City Gymnasium.

Julian Mavunga caught fire from deep and made five of his eight three-point attempts, the highlight of a triple-double performance of 22 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists that helped visiting Toyama improve to 2-10 (win-loss).

Joshua Smith added 20 points, 11 boards, and four dimes, Brice Johnson came of the bench to compile 11 points, seven rebounds, and two assists while Fil-Am import Dwight Ramos produced seven points and two boards in 17 minutes.

Dwight vs Thirdy

Toyama was in full control of the game, posting a 45-34 halftime edge before widening the gap to as much as 24 points, 86-62 midway through the payoff period.

The Grouses return home this weekend to host the San-En NeoPhoenix at Toyama City Gymnasium, marking the first B.League face-off between Ramos and Ateneo and Gilas Pilipinas teammate Thirdy Ravena.

Jerome Tillman paced Kyoto (2-10) with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists as it suffered its ninth straight defeat. Justin Harper added 17 points and seven boards while Kazuki Hosokawa had 14 points.

