Toyama gets act late, progresses to Emperor's Cup semis

TOYAMA Grouses weathered the late barrage from the Ibaraki Robots to advance to the semifinals of the 97th Emperor's Cup with a 94-87 escape Monday at Hokkai Kitayell.

Joshua Smith carried the load for Toyama with his 21 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Julian Mavunga flirted with a triple-double with his 20 points, nine dimes, six boards, and two blocks.

Keijuro Matsui added 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from deep, as Brice Johnson got 10 points, four boards, and two assists in the victory.

Dwight Ramos was happy to do the yeoman's job with his five points, four rebounds, and three assists to help the Grouses advance to the final four of the All Japan Basketball Championship tourney.

Toyama, however, had to make a late stand after losing hold of an early 16-point lead with Ibaraki cutting the lead down to just two, 87-85, in the final 1:26.

Smith did take over for the Grouses, scoring key baskets before Mavunga hauled in the crucial offensive board in the last 20 seconds to ice the game for good.

Toyama will face the Akita Northern Happinets in the semifinals set on Dec. 1.

Chehales Tapscott shouldered the load for Ibaraki with 27 points and nine rebounds, while Atsunobu Hirao got 14 points and three assists in the loss.

Marc Trasolini and Kohei Fukuzawa both scored 13 in the exit for the Robots, which continued to miss the services of Javi Gomez de Liano.

