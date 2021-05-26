Lucena ligang labas standout Lagrama gets Quezon call-up in NBL

CHRISTOPHER ‘Topeng’ Lagrama is now taking his act to the bigger stage after being recruited by the Quezon Barons to play in their debut season in the National Basketball League (NBL).

The 28-year-old Lagrama represented the Barons during the NBL 1v1 games over the weekend. He also confirmed that he will play for the province’s 5-on-5 team once the NBL is given the green light to proceed with its new season.

“Ready na po ako. Enjoy the game lang,” said the 5-foot-5 Lagrama on his upcoming stint with the Barons.

A graduate of Quezon National High School, Lagrama didn’t get a chance to play and even study in college, but became a popular figure in the province. The Lucena native from Barangay Market View gained a following with his stints in several ligang labas around the country that also earned him several appearances and features in basketball vlogs on YouTube.

“Nagpapasalamat ako sa Taas na binigay niya sa akin itong ganitong talent. Nagpapasalamat din ako sa mga parents ko,” said Lagrama.

In his first stint as a member of the Barons, Lagrama made a big impression in winning over Mark Tamayo of the Pampanga Delta, 18-8, via technical knockout in their featherweight clash.

“Masaya. Magiging proud sa akin mga tiga-Quezon, mga tropa ko, at lalo na ‘yung mga sumusuporta sa Quezon,” said Lagrama on his win in the 1v1 games.

