Remember when No. 1 WNBA draft pick Sabrina Ionescu played in PH?

EVEN before she became the No. 1 pick overall in the 2020 WNBA Rookie Draft, Sabrina Ionescu was already built for greatness.

And the Filipino fans had the luxury of witnessing that two years ago.

Ionescu, then a gangly 20-year-old, led Team USA in the 2018 Fiba 3x3 World Cup at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The 5-foot-11 guard from Oregon teamed up with her Ducks teammates as the USA team, seeded 13th, showed their wares in the halfcourt.

The Americans went unbeaten in Pool C, sweeping their games against Andorra, Russia, Iran, and Uganda, before falling in the quarterfinals against eventual champion Italy, 17-14, led by MVP Rae Lin D'Alie.

Ionescu scored 31 points, good for 17th best in the women's division, and doled out 15 assists in the five games USA played.

Little did we know that in two years' time, Ionescu will win two John R. Wooden Awards, the 2020 Naismith Player of the Year, and become the NCAA all-time leader in career triple-doubles with 26 in her time in Oregon.

Those achievements were more than enough to put him at the top of this year's class as she begins her professional career for the New York Liberty.

Also part of that USA 3x3 women's team which saw action here were Ruthy Hebard, the eighth overall pick in this year's WNBA Draft taken by the Chicago Sky, as well as Erin Boley and Otiona Gildon.