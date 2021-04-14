Top agent Archer says Europe still a good option for Kai Sotto

A top international agent who came close to bringing Kai Sotto to Europe a few years ago believes the pathway remains an option for the Filipino prodigy.

But unlike before, the window of opportunity for the 7-foot-3 teener is no longer as vast as the heaven and as deep as the sea.

Given the way Sotto’s first attempt at playing in a major league panned out, Teddy Archer said teams and scouts in Europe may no longer be as intrigued as before when the gangling Filipino big man first got their attention.

“I think in Europe the options that he have, it won’t be the same anymore. There could be something else in Europe but it’s not going to be the same,” said Archer, the former player turned NBA and FIBA agent who does a lot of dealings with European ballclubs.

“He won’t be able to make as much money, they won’t bet on him that much because now they have seen him come hard time in the US. So now they think, ‘Ok he needs us a little bit more than we need him.’”

Sotto, 18, initially was set to suit up for NBA G League Ignite after almost two years of extensive training in the US with The Skills Factory in Atlanta. Ignite is a team composed of developmental and elite prospects who have played alongside veteran players against other G League ballclubs.

But just when hopes were beginning to build up for the son of former PBA player Ervin Sotto, the young player left the team just before the season opener, opting to travel back to the Phiippines and help Gilas Pilipinas in its campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup qualifiers at the Clark bubble in Pampanga.

Unfortunatey, the qualifying meet scheduled in February never took off as a spike in COVID-19 cases led to its cancellation.

Sotto went back to the US after two weeks of training with the national team, but never returned with Ignite after both parties agreed to part ways.

Archer, a product of St. Thomas which was recently promoted to US NCAA Division 1, felt sad at how Sotto’s career spiraled in so short a time, considering he once tried to recruit him to play in Europe where the Filipino got an offer from Real Madrid.

“It’s really painful to see somebody who had so much upside that maybe made just a couple of career decisions that didn’t go well,” said the 34-year-old agent. “Before, Europe was really excited about the potential, that they’re going to wager on him as a future potential, some superstar that can be drafted in the NBA from Europe.

“Now I think that they’ve seen him in the States and what happened, now they know what kind of player he is. And now they’re going to say we can offer you this, and maybe different clubs are going to be interested, but not the same ones,” he added.

Archer, who lists among his clients former NCAA college stars Austin Hollins, Terry Allen, Tyler Larson, Cameron Rundles, Jaleen Smith, Moses Ehambe, and here in the Philippines, the Ahanmisi brothers Maverick and Jerrick, said there might still be some opportunities awaiting Sotto in Europe.

“I’m sure he can find a contract in Europe, but now he’s not much of a prospect but more of something that they’ve seen how America goes,” he said.

Not that Archer, a member of the NBPA certified agent directory, was dismayed with Sotto’s decision to go the US way rather than Europe.

“The family chose the US because they’re comfortable with their situation. And it’s not a simple decision for young people when there’s family and other things to consider,” he stressed.

But until now, Archer believes Europe was the perfect road for the former Ateneo center if he is to realize and fulfill his dream of becoming the first homegrown Filipino to play in the NBA.

“I think for him, his development was best suited for Europe. So the move to the States was premature,” he said.

“You look at all the big man. Most international players, a lot of them coming from Europe are the big men. They are developing the skills and stye of plays that the NBA wants,” added Archers, mentioning the likes of Kristaps Porzingis, Nikola Jokic, Bojan Bogdanovic, Nikola Vucevic, Jonas Valancuinas, among others.

“Kai’s strengths are his IQ and skills and European games are well suited for that. And it would be a good time spent to develop and showcase his skills in that kind of system.”

It was this firm belief of Archer that persuaded him to convince Sotto and family to try and bring his act to Europe, even to the point of taking them in Spain and Germany just to acclimatize to their basketball culture.

“We went to Real Madrid, Barcelona, Baskonia. One of them was in Berlin, Germany (Alba Berlin), and the other one was in Vitoria, Spain (Saski, Baskonia),” he said of the various European ballclubs he and the Sottos visited prior to Kai deciding to go to the US.

But what he planned never materialized.

“I understand they received a better offer. They thought the offer from the States was better, so timing was everything,” Archer said.

Lest he be accused of sourgraping, the American agent, who describes himself as a basketball lifer, said he's all for the welfare of Sotto.

Archer is keeping his fingers crossed the Filipino big man will be able to reverse his fortunes despite the clock slowly ticking away. He thinks Kai deserves another shot at going after the long-cherished wish of a basketball-loving country to see one of its beloved sons finally play alongside the best basketball players of the world.

“I’m hoping he can get back on track, although right now it’s a little bit off track,” Archer said. “Kai is a great kid. He’s amazing. His basketball knowledge and passion for the game, his approach and work ethic, he’s an amazing person.”

And although Archer and Sotto failed to formalize their partnership, the Minnessota native agent is always open to lend a helping hand to the Filipino big man.

No hard feelings at all?

“No,” he cracked with a smile. “They treated me really well. Also I really care for Kai and family. They just try to put what’s best for him. So no hard feelings.”