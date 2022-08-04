Tony Parker, ASVEL team set for Aug. 28 arrival

RETIRED four-time NBA champion Tony Parker is set to arrive in the country later this month to be with the ASVEL-Lyon team which he owned.

The 40-year-old French-American will be arriving on August 28 to oversee the exhibition matches to be played by the most successful French basketball franchise in history opposite three Manila-based teams.

Also arriving later as part of the ASVEL team is team president Gaetan Muller, a close friend of Parker and former teammate with the French national team.

Marc Putin, the French consul in charge of the 75th year diplomatic celebration between France and the Philippines, confirmed the coming over of Parker, who won four NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs, and Muller for the exhibition games.

Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy, who is overseeing the project, is arranging a possible meeting between the NBA legend and his team with President Marcos Jr. in a courtesy call at Malacañang.

“Tony Parker is leaving on Sept. 1 so hopefully will be able to arrange a courtesy call with BBM before he leaves,” said Sy.

ASVEL-Lyon is considered the most successful club in French basketball history, having won a total of 21 Pro A championships.

Among its current players include former NBA player Nando De Colo and just recently, had Victor Wembanyama, the potential no. 1 pick in next year’s NBA draft, until losing him recently to Metropolitan 92.

Parker’s brother TJ is the ASVEL-Lyon head coach.

“ASVEL is like an NBA Europe team given its basketball history. It’s very expensive to bring them in technically,” said Sy.

“So it’s a rare chance to see one of Euro League’s most successful teams.”

ASVEL-Lyon will be playing Blackwater, PBA guest team Bay Area Dragons, and hopefully Gilas Pilipinas during its one-week stay in the country.

The last time Parker was in the country came in 2016 during the FIBA Olympic Qualifier at the Mall of Asia Arena where he was part of the French team that won the tournament and earned a berth in the Rio Olympics.

