Tolentino, Dimaculangan face off for 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt crown

ONLY one will reign supreme as Arellano's Niel Tolentino and University of the Philippines' Collin Dimaculangan collide for the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt crown on Saturday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Niel Tolentino vs Collin Dimaculangan 1-on-1

Tolentino, a transferee from University of the East, is coming in as the favorite after the Chiefs forward went undefeated in the winner's bracket, last disposing Letran's Dilcer Gaviola in the semifinals, 8-5.

Not to be outdone is Dimaculangan, a member of the Fighting Maroons' Team B, who nipped FEU's Aeron Bagunu, 11-7 en route to the Finals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"We're very happy with how the players responded in this one-on-one competition which is really geared to test their individual skills and give them confidence once they head to the five-a-side game," said tournament director Bennett Palad as it serves as an appetizer for the championship game between National University and Far Eastern University in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup set at 5 p.m.

Continue reading below ↓

The winner will follow the footsteps of St. Benilde's Prince Carlos in 2018 and Letran's King Caralipio in 2019 for the right to be named as the next King of the Hardcourt.

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.