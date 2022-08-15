TNT punches ticket to EASL after reaching PH Cup Finals

TNT got an added incentive for reaching the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, earning the right to represent the country in the East Asia Super League (EASL).

The Tropang Giga clinched the first finals berth in the all-Filipino conference on Sunday night when they beat the Magnolia Hotshots, 87-74, to wrap up the best-of-seven semis series, 4-2.

The feat had the franchise becoming the first of two PBA teams to see action in the regional league featuring the top ballclubs around Asia competing in a $1 million tournament that kicks off on October 12.

The other Philippine representative will come from the winner of the sudden-death match between top seed San Miguel and Meralco.

TNT already played in the EASL in 2019 during its Terrific 12 tournament in Macau when it was reinforced by KJ McDaniels and McKenzie Moore. The Tropang Giga though, fell short of advancing to the knockout stage.

The new EASL tournament though, will now have a home-and-away format.

The four-month competition takes off two months from now with a road game in Seoul featuring Anyang KGC featuring NCAA Rookie-MVP Rhenz Abando going up against the champion of the Philippine Cup, and the all-Filipino conference runner-up hosting the Bay Area Dragons in Manila.

Bunched in Group A with the PBA champion and Anyang are Ryukyu Golden Kings and the Taipei Fubon Braves.

Meanwhile in Group B with the PBA runner-up and Dragons are Seoul SK Knights and Utsonomiya Brex.

