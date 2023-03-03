TNT looks to salvage EASL bid vs KBL champion Seoul SK Knights

UTSUNOMIYA, Japan – TNT tries to salvage its campaign in the EASL Champions Week when it faces Seoul SK Knights on Friday at the Nikkan Arena.

EASL schedule today March 3

The Tropang GIGA and the Knights square off at 5 p.m. (4 p.m. Philippine standard time)

TNT will look to split its games with a win over Seoul to get an outside chance of making it to the third-place game, a battle between the second placers in each group.

But it is easier said than done as TNT opened the EASL campaign with a 96-69 defeat to Japan B.League champion Utsunomiya Brex last Wednesday.

The Tropang GIGA now take on the reigning Korean Basketball League champion Knights, who are currently in fourth place in the team standings in their ongoing season.

The Knights beat Bay Area Dragons, 92-84, after overhauling an 18-point deficit with Jammel Warney finishing with 30 points and 18 rebounds.

In the second game, the Brex look to book a sweep Group B and enter the championship game with a clash against Bay Area at 7:30 p.m. (6:30 p.m. Philippine time).

If they sweep the group, Utsunomiya and Seoul SK Knights will break the tie through the Fiba quotient system – in their case, the highest point difference of all games in the group between the two will play in the finals.