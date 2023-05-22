TNT, Ginebra slated to play in EASL tournament in October

PBA Season 47 Governors’ Cup champion TNT and runner-up Ginebra will be the Philippine representatives as the East Asia Super League looks to finally hold a home-and-away tournament beginning Oct. 11.

Commissioner Willie Marcial confirmed the development, according to The Philippine Star's Quinito Henson.

Others participating are Anyang KGC featuring Rhenz Abando and Seoul SK Knights from Korea, as well as Taiwan-based former PBA guest team Bay Area Dragons.

The last three spots will be taken by the two Japanese B-League finalists and the Taipei P.League+ champion.

Marcial also confirmed there will be PBA schedule adjustments for TNT and Ginebra in the opening conference of PBA Season 48.

The EASL games will be played on Wednesdays, with each team set for three home games and three away games in the preliminaries.

