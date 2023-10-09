TNT arrives in Japan ahead of EASL game vs Chiba Jets

TNT, bannered by Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, arrived in Japan on Monday in time for its opening day game against the Chiba Jets in the kickoff of the EASL home-and-away season.

The Tropang Giga came with import Hollis-Jefferson in tow, fresh from his stint in the 19th Asian Games where he steered Jordan to its first-ever silver medal in the quadrennial meet.

The 28-year-old former NBA player came straight from Hangzhou, China to join the Tropang Giga in their early morning trip to China city.

"He arrived Sunday evening from China to join us heading to Japan," said coach Jojo Lastimosa.

TNT takes on Chiba Jets in the opener of the EASL Season 2 on Wednesday at the Funabashi Arena.

The Tropang Giga tapped the services of Quincy Miller as their other import, but will miss the services of Calvin Oftana, Roger Pogoy, and Mikey Williams.

Oftana has been given a 10-day rest by the team after playing for Gilas Pilipinas that won its first basketball gold in the Asiad after 61 years.

Pogoy meanwhile, continues to recover from his current health condition, while Williams is still on an extended vacation in the US.

