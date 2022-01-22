Caelan Tiongson bench production wasted as Taoyuan skid now at 7

CAELAN Tiongson and the Taoyuan Leopards stumbled to their seventh straight loss after losing to New Taipei CTBC DEA, 125-104, Saturday in the T1 League at Xinzhuang Gymnasium.

The Fil-Am forward once again came off the bench but only had seven points on a 3-of-15 shooting from the field, on top of nine rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

His efforts, unfortunately, were for naught anew as Taoyuan remained at the bottom of the standings at 1-9.

The Leopards just had no answer for Cleanthony Early, who lit up for 36 points, 15 boards, and three assists.

Abassi also did his damage with 22 points and nine rebounds, while Hsieh Ya-hsuan got 18 points built on four triples, on top of six boards in the win as New Taipei rose to a 7-4 card.

John Gillon paced Taoyuan with 29 points, four boards, four assists, and four steals, while Troy Williams chipped in 24 points, 13 rebounds, and three steals in the loss.

The Leopards will attempt to halt this skid next Saturday when they visit the Taiwan Beer HeroBears at Chung Yuan University Gymnasium.

