Thirdy Ravena excited to face off with bro Kiefer in Japan league

THIS early, Thirdy Ravena is looking forward to facing off against his older brother Kiefer in Japan.

The San-En NeoPhoenix guard welcomed the news of his brother Kiefer signing with the Shiga Lakestars and expressed excitement over their first faceoff in the Japanese B.League.

"See you next soon brodie!" Thirdy tweeted, reacting to the news.

Thirdy also spoke in length in an Instagram post of this future matchup with his elder sibling.

"So proud of you brotha. Your dream of playing overseas has finally come to fruition. Life has thrown so many curveballs (perhaps too many at you), yet you always came out stronger! I'll see you on the floor next season!," he wrote.

Kiefer becomes the second Filipino to head to the Japan professional league as he gets signed under the Asian Player Quota.

This will be the first time the brothers will be on opposing sides in this level of competition.

Kiefer is joining a Shiga squad which finished at 13th place last season after amassing a 23-36 record but missed the playoffs.

The Lakestars leaned on imports Jonathan Octeus, Jordan Hamilton, and Angus Brandt in their campaign last year.

Thirdy, meanwhile, recently signed a multi-year deal keeping him with San-En for at least the 2022-23 season.

He only played 18 games in his first year in Japan as the NeoPhoenix wound up at 19th place with a 12-47 card.

San-En met Shiga four times last year, with the Lakestars getting the better of the NeoPhoenix, three games to one.

