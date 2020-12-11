Thirdy Ravena joins NeoPhoenix in road trip after recovering from COVID

THERE'S a high chance that Thirdy Ravena can rejoin San-En NeoPhoenix in its road game against Levanga Hokkaido this weekend.

The team announced on Friday that the 23-year-old Filipino import will be part of the trip after recovering from COVID-19, although the decision to play Ravena or not will be in the hands of coach Branislav Vicentic.

"He will go to Hokkaido with teammates because he can enter the game on Dec. 12 and 13," said San-En NeoPhoenix in a statement. "We would inform whether he participates in the said matches."

PHOTO: San-En Neophoenix IG

Continue reading below ↓

Ravena has tested negative for COVID-19 and has met the standards of the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare at the end of his 14-day quarantine.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

He also posted a ticket of his plane trip with the team from Nagoya for Sapporo, where the NeoPhoenix's next games will be held.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

His return would be a much-needed boost for San-En, which has lost its last eight games - including the four which Ravena missed while under isolation - to drop to a 2-17 win-loss record.

Ravena has posted 12.0 points on 36-percent shooting, along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 23.7 minutes of action in his five games for the NeoPhoenix.