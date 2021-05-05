Thirdy's maiden B.League stint ends as NeoPhoenix finish season on 6-game skid

THIRDY Ravena's first season in Japan ended on the bench as he sat out San-En NeoPhoenix's season-ending 80-75 defeat to the Shinshu Brave Warriors in the 2020-21 B.League on Wednesday at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

It was the third straight game that the Filipino import was benched after getting cleared from his sore left knee, an anticlimactic finish to his maiden campaign in the Land of the Rising Sun.

Ravena averaged 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.8 minutes of play across the 18 games he suited up for, including 14 starts.

The three-time UAAP MVP, together with fellow key players Hayato Kawashima and Serbian reinforcement Nenad Miljenovic, couldn't do anything to help San-En stop a six-game losing skid to end the season.

But the NeoPhoenix showed grit on the road, fighting back from a 65-56 deficit with 4:58 remaining and bucking Kyle Hunt fouling out with 4:31 left as they fought back and sliced the lead down to two, 70-68, with 1:41 left.

The Brave Warriors, though, had other plans as Josh Hawkinson, Tatsuya Nishiyama, and Kazuya Mitsui calmly sank 10 of their 12 freebies in the waning minutes to stave off the furious run from the visitors.

Hawkinson paced Shinshu with a double-double of 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting from the charity stripe, and 10 rebounds, while Nishiyama got 17 points, eight assists, and two steals.

Mitsui added 15 points, as Yusuke Inoue had 12 points and six rebounds in the win to bring the Brave Warriors up to a 20-32 card.

Meanwhile, Stevan Jelovac powered San-En with 20 points, 11 rebounds, and two assists as it ended its campaign with a 12-47 win-loss record.

Tatsuya Suzuki got 17 points, five assists, and two steals, Shuto Terazono got 15 points, five boards, and five assists, and Hunt wound up with 12 points, four rebounds, and three assists in the loss.

