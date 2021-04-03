Thirdy's home return ends in rout as Kawasaki sends NeoPhoenix to fifth straight loss

THIRDY Ravena had a rather forgettable home return as Kawasaki Brave Thunders dealt the San-En NeoPhoenix a 29-point rout, 103-74, on Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

The Filipino import struggled in his first home game since his fractured right index finger and was limited to just four points on 2-of-10 shooting, to go with three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in the failed upset bid and suffer the fifth straight loss.

Pablo Aguilar led the five players who scored in double digits for Kawasaki with 23 points on 3-of-6 shooting, to go with eight rebounds as his side improved to a 34-15 record.

Yuma Fujii scored 18 points, to go with seven assists and two boards, while Jordan Heath had 17 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Yuta Otsuka waxed hot, drilling five of his seven triples to finish with 15 points off the bench, as former Petron import Nick Fazekas had a near triple-double with 10 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in the victory.

The Brave Thunders flipped the script on the NeoPhoenix early on, using a 19-0 blast to turn an 8-6 deficit to a commanding 25-8 lead.

Kawasaki continued to catch fire from deep, going 14-of-29 from beyond the arc, a blazing 48-percent clip to allow it to build a huge 32-point lead, 103-71, late in the game.

Kyle Hunt paced San-En with 18 points and four rebounds, while Stevan Jelovac returned from a one-game absence and added 15 points and 12 boards in the losing cause.

Nenad Miljenovic had 12 points, four assists, and two rebounds as the NeoPhoenix sunk to 11-39.

San-En wore commemorative blue jerseys for the game, in honor of Ravena's alma mater Ateneo and Gilas Pilipinas, but that change in uniform gave little luck to the home team.

The NeoPhoenix, though, will go for another try against the Brave Thunders as they face off anew on Sunday.