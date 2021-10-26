Thirdy-Parks clash spearheads loaded rare Wednesday B.League gameday

THIS time, it's Thirdy Ravena who will meet Bobby Ray Parks as the San-En NeoPhoenix host the Nagoya Diamond Dolphins on Wednesday.

Thirdy Ravena vs Ray Parks

The two teams' clash at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium will serve as the headliner as all seven Filipino players in the first division of the B.League are expected to be in action to end their first month in Japan.

For Ravena, it's all about sustaining the groove of San-En (3-5) as it seeks back-to-back wins after its 83-66 victory over Ibaraki.

But Parks also wants a big bounce back, all the more after Nagoya (4-4) lost by a mile to Shiga, 110-79, last Sunday.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the former Gilas Pilipinas stalwarts, with the two never facing off in the UAAP and never teaming up for the national team at the same time.

Javi Gomez de Liano is also expected to make his debut for the Ibaraki Robots (1-7) as they visit SeaHorses Mikawa at Wing Arena Kariya.

PHOTO: Ibaraki Robots

Kiefer Ravena and the Shiga Lakestars (6-2) also aim to reaffirm their spot in the top flight when they brace for a challenge from perennial contender Kawasaki Brave Thunders at Ukaruchan Arena.

Standing in his way, though, will be Kawasaki, which is bannered by naturalized center and former Petron import Nick Fazekas.

Kobe Paras is also motivated to snap Niigata Albirex BB's five-game losing skid and rise from their 2-6 card when they visit Alvark Tokyo at Arena Tachikawa Tachihi.

The same is the case for Dwight Ramos as he aims to lift the cellar-dwelling Toyama Grouses (0-8) against Osaka Evessa at Toyama City Gymnasium.

Lastly, Matthew Aquino is hopeful to finally see action for the Shinshu Brave Warriors (4-4) when they host Levanga Hokkaido at Kotobuki Arena Chikuma.

Curiously, all games will tip-off at the same time at 6:05 p.m. (Manila time), before they take a 10-day break before their next games.

