    Basketball

    Thirdy Ravena far from full fitness, but vows to finish season with a flourish

    by randolph b. leongson
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: B.League

    THIRDY Ravena admitted he's far from 100 percent, but nonetheless fully committed to help San-En NeoPhoenix in the final stretch of the 2020-21 B.League season.

    The 6-foot-3 high-flyer bared he still feels he needs to get back to full fitness and catch up with his teammates even after San-En's 82-76 win over the Shiga Lakestars on Sunday ended a seven-game skid.

      "I'm happy definitely that my condition's getting better, although I'm still not where I personally want to be," he said. "Maybe I'm at about 70-80 percent."

      It was Ravena's first taste of victory since coming back from a three-month layoff after suffering a fractured right index finger to start the year.

      But it's evident in the 24-year-old's performance that his offense is still not up to par. Ravena shot only 3-of-10 from the field to wound up with seven points.

      Still, he made it a point to contribute in his 30 minutes of action, grabbing six rebounds and three assists to help the NeoPhoenix get back on the winning track.

      "It doesn't matter cause we won today," he said.

        Although San-En no longer has a shot to make it to the playoffs with its 12-41 win-loss card, Ravena remains motivated to compete until the end.

        NeoPhoenix goes for an upset come Wednesday against the West Division leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings (37-11) at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

        PHOTO: B.League

