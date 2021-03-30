Returning Thirdy Ravena eager to help NeoPhoenix finish season strong

THIRDY Ravena knows that with how the season has been for San-En NeoPhoenix, making a run to the 2020-21 B.League playoffs is already out of reach.

Yet with 12 games remaining and a brutal schedule ahead, the Filipino import vowed to still give it his all.

"We have around 12 games left, but that doesn't mean we're just gonna give up," he said, as San-En currently sits 19th in the league with its 11-37 record.

"We'll do whatever it takes to compete in every single game still, play as a team, and hopefully, we'll get some wins at the end of the season."

Ravena is set for his San-En return against West Division leaders Ryukyu Golden Kings (35-10) at Okinawa City Gymnasium on Wednesday.

And he's just raring to get back on the court after being sidelined due to fractured right index finger since January.

"Definitely, I'm very excited," he said. "It's been about three months that I haven't played. I'm just very excited to play again for thr NeoPhoenix club and fans, and the Filipinos who are watching, and the basketball fans here in Japan and all around the world. I'm gonna take it one step at a time, take it slowly and surely, and hopefully, we get some wins."

It is the first of a brutal April stretch for the NeoPhoenix, which includes games against title contenders like Kawasaki Brave Warriors and Osaka Evessa.

But despite the odds, the 6-foot-3 high-flyer is just grateful for the continued support of his club as San-En seeks to make a strong run to end the season.

"I thank you for all your support. Even though I was out for a couple of months, I'll still do my best every single game to make sure that you guys enjoy and to make sure we get some wins and help my team," he said.