Undermanned NeoPhoenix blow upset chance, fall to Osaka in OT

THE undermanned San-En NeoPhoenix squandered their golden opportunity to pull off an upset, losing to Osaka Evessa in overtime, 105-101, Saturday in the 2020-21 B.League at Toyohashi City General Gymnasium.

The disheartening defeat for San-En flushed Tatsuya Suzuki's breakout performance as the diminutive guard fired 27 points, to go with eight assists and seven rebounds to step up for the home team.

However, Osaka averted disaster as it leaned on DJ Newbill and Josh Harrellson late to pull the rug under the NeoPhoenix.

Newbill scored 19 of his 28 points in the fourth and overtime periods on a 5-of-11 three-point shooting, along with his 11 assists, seven rebounds, and four steals to push the Evessa up to a 29-18 record.

Harrellson, meanwhile, lorded the boards with his 30 points and 15 rebounds in the conquest.

It was a tough pill for San-En to swallow as it showed much grit despite missing imports Thirdy Ravena, who was nursing a sore left knee, and Nenad Miljenovic, who was out due to a right thigh strain.

Hayato Kawashima actually put the NeoPhoenix ahead with his freebies, but he missed his charity with 11.7 seconds left in regulation, opening the window which Newbill exploited, scoring on a putback to knot the score at 90 with a second remaining and force the extra five minutes.

Harrellson's split from the line gave Osaka a 102-98 lead, but Shingo Okada kept the NeoPhoenix fighting with his triple in the final 15.7 to cut the lead down to one.

Newbill made both of his freebies in the ensuing possession to give the Evessa a 104-101 edge, but Stevan Jelovac threw it all away as he was whistled for a technical foul after his missed three-pointer with 4.0 seconds left, leading to Newbill icing the game at the free throw line.

Kyle Hunt finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and two steals in the losing cause for San-En (12-43), while Jelovac added 18 points on a 2-of-9 shooting from deep, to go with his four boards in this second straight loss.

Kawashima, for his part, had 10 points, seven assists, and three rebounds in the penultimate home game for the NeoPhoenix as the two teams clash anew on Sunday.

Former San Miguel reinforcement Ira Brown, on the other hand, poured in 14 points, nine rebounds, and six assists for the Evessa, while Ryogo Sumino got 12 points in the win.

