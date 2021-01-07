Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Basketball

    Thirdy Ravena undergoes successful finger surgery

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: @3rd_e on Instagram

    THIRDY Ravena is now on the road to recovery.

    The 23-year-old Filipino import shared that he has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right index finger on Thursday.

    "Happy to announce that my operation was a success! Thank you to the wonderful team of Dr. Nakao at Chunichi Hospital and my @neophoenix_official family. Be back soon," he wrote.

    Ravena suffered a metacarpal oblique fracture on his right index finger last Saturday in San-En NeoPhoenix's game against Sun Rockers Shibuya.

    That effectively rendered him out of the 2021 B.League All-Star in Mito, where he would've joined the All-Star Game and the Dunk Contest.

    Ravena is averaging 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes through 11 games for San-En in his first season in Japan.

