Thirdy Ravena undergoes successful finger surgery

THIRDY Ravena is now on the road to recovery.

The 23-year-old Filipino import shared that he has undergone a successful surgery on his injured right index finger on Thursday.

"Happy to announce that my operation was a success! Thank you to the wonderful team of Dr. Nakao at Chunichi Hospital and my @neophoenix_official family. Be back soon," he wrote.

Ravena suffered a metacarpal oblique fracture on his right index finger last Saturday in San-En NeoPhoenix's game against Sun Rockers Shibuya.

That effectively rendered him out of the 2021 B.League All-Star in Mito, where he would've joined the All-Star Game and the Dunk Contest.

Ravena is averaging 9.1 points on 36-percent shooting, to go with 3.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 20.6 minutes through 11 games for San-En in his first season in Japan.